Summer puts construction into full swing at Elk Mound schools

By LeAnn R. Ralph

ELK MOUND — Now that summer vacation has arrived, the referendum-approved construction that has been in progress throughout the school year in the Elk Mound district has now kicked into high gear.

“We are in the heat of construction,” said Eric Wright, school district administrator, in his report to the Elk Mound Board of Education at the June 20 meeting.

The remodeling of the middle school gymnasium to turn it into classroom is on schedule and will be finished by the middle of July, he said.

New windows currently are being installed at Mound View Elementary, and work on the technology education department, the physical education locker rooms and the chiller project continues, Wright said, noting there is quite a lot of “construction mess” but that it is a good kind of mess because it indicates progress.

Voters in the Elk Mound school district approved a $15 million referendum question in April of 2020.

The referendum projects include safety and security updates at all three schools; STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) classroom updates (woodworking and metal shops); building systems that include roofs and boilers at all three schools as well as Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) updates; library improvements; a new high school band room; a new middle school gymnasium; remodeling the existing middle school gymnasium into classrooms; updating the high school locker rooms; athletic field improvements; and extending the weight room.

The sports team rooms at the high school were completed and ready for use the second week of May.

According to the original construction schedule, the team rooms were not scheduled to be completed until sometime this summer.

Other business

In other business, the Elk Mound Board of Education:

• Approved the library plan as required by state statute.

• Approved the 66.03 agreement with CESA 10 for technology services provided by Mike Van Slambrouck, technology director for the Elk Mound school district.

• Accepted the resignation of Cindy Halderman, a paraprofessional in the school district.

• Accepted the resignation of Heather Clark, high school science teacher.

• Confirmed that the next Board of Education meeting will be July 25 at 6:45 p.m. for the preliminary budget review with the regular school board meeting to follow.

Following a closed session:

• Approved hiring Staci Chisholm and Julie Thordson as food service workers.

• Approved hiring Melissa Knodel as a special education teacher.