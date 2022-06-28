Pedestrian struck, seriously injured

HUDSON — A pedestrian walking on Interstate 94 was struck by a truck and seriously injured.

Darryl R. Grimshaw, 59 of Wangaratta, Australia, suffered life threatening injuries when he was hit by a pick-up truck while he was on the interstate.

The accident happened at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 at mile marker 1 in Hudson.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Grimshaw, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, was on the interstate when he was struck by a pick-up truck driven by Ryan Tyler Ross, 45 of River Falls.

Grimshaw was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. No other information provided on his condition.

No enforcement action will be taken against Ross.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.