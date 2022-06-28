Glenhaven Library News 6-29-22

What is coming to the Glenwood City Library?

Summer Reading has been great so far and we can’t wait to bring you more excitement during the last half. We are thrilled to bring to you the Musician Randy Peterson, (so get your dancing shoes out) and we are going back in time with Dinosaur Dimensions. Some other activities we have planned are: making your own Cork boat and then we are going to race them; we are going to do some water painting with salt; Middle school book club; Dino craft and we are going to make a stingray.

Kids Craft Night – Monday’s at 4:00pm. Our Kids Craft Night is open to all ages and each week is a different craft, STEM or STEAM project. If you are unable to attend and would like to try these projects at home please call and we will be happy to give you the recipe/instructions. This is a free event.

• July 11th – Ocean Theme Salt Painting

• July 18th – Dino Craft

• July 25th – Paper Plate Stingray

Peter Rabbit’s Storytime – Monday’s 4:00 before Crafts

• July 11th – Into the A, B, Sea

• July 18th – The Berenstain Bears’ Dinosaur Dig

• July 25th – Stingrays

Other Activities: All Activities are free and open to everyone

• July 7th |4:00 – Make and Race your Cork Boat

• July 13th | 6:00 – Musician Randy Peterson

• July 14th | 6:30 – Making Sea shell Candles

• July 19th | 2:00 – Dinosaur Dimensions

• July 21st | 4:00 – Middle School Book Club (Please sign up by July 10th)

• July 25th | 7:00 – Friends Book Club

• July 28th | 6:30 – Making Mosquito Repellent Candles

Other News:

• The Library will be closed July 4th.

• Watch the City’s new sign for our events

• Check out our Facebook page and our Website, glenwoodcitylibrary.org for upcoming events. If you have a program request please give Rochel a call at 715-265-7443.