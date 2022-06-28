Community Foundation of Dunn County announces grant deadline

The Community Foundation of Dunn County (CFDC) is now accepting grant applications from Dunn County area nonprofits, government organizations and community groups that support the betterment of Dunn County. Eligible areas of interest include the arts, culture, health, heritage, the environment, recreation, education, basic human needs and other civic initiatives.

Community Impact Grants allow organizations in Dunn County to meet critical needs and opportunities, while setting measurable objectives to demonstrate impact. Grants are made possible by CFDC funds created by local families, philanthropists, corporations and private foundations for the charitable investment in the community, which include: The Elizabeth Fenton Fund for Health, the Clarence Heckle Fund, the Healthy Futures Fund, and the Common Good Fund.

The deadline for applications is Monday, August 1, 2022 by 5pm. Complete grant details and procedures, including the grant application form, can be found on the Community Foundation website at www.cfdunncounty.org/grants. The Community Foundation uses an online application system for all competitive grant requests. If you have any questions about the grant process or a proposal idea, please contact Julie Bendel at (715) 231-0344 or email jbendel@cfdunncounty.org. Applicants are reminded that health related grant requests that were previously made to the Menomonie Community Health Foundation should now be directed to the Community Foundation through this process.

It is the mission of the Community Foundation of Dunn County to inspire philanthropy and be a catalyst for strengthening communities throughout Dunn County. For more information about the Community Foundation or how you can become involved, contact Executive Director, Georgina Tegart at 715-232-8019 or by email at gtegart@cfdunncounty.org.