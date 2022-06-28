$27,000 in meat animal sales at Colfax FFA Alumni Auction

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The sale of meat animals raised for 4-H and FFA projects sold at the Colfax FFA Alumni Auction at the Colfax Free Fair on Sunday, June 19, totaled nearly $27,000.

All together, 18 animals were sold, including 11 market barrows and gilts, six beef cattle and one sheep.

Prices for the pigs ranged from $2.50 per pound to $3.75 per pound, with five of the hogs selling for $3 per pound, two for $3.25 per pound, two for $3.75 per pound, one for $2.75 per pound and one for $2.50 per pound.

Weights for the pigs ranged from 211 pounds to 276 pounds.

Prices for the beef cattle, which were five dairy-beef crosses and one purebred Angus steer, ranged from $1.75 per pound to $2.50 per pound.

Three of the steers sold for $2.25 per pound, while one of the steers sold for $2.50 per pound and two others went for $1.75 per pound and $2 per pound.

The only sheep, a wether, sold for $5 per pound.

The number of animals sold was an increase of three over last year’s sale of 15 animals.

Last year, fair organizers expected the number of animals to be down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sale total for meat animals last year was $21,750, about $5,000 less than this year’s sale.

In 2019, 21 animals sold for $19,000.

In 2016, 38 animals sold for a little more than $25,000.

Here are the results of the auction:

• Gabrielle Sikora, daughter of Tim and Tawna Sikora and a member of the Howard Wheaton 4-H Club, sold her 252 pound market barrow for $2.75 per pound to Synergy Cooperative.

• Allison Schmitt, daughter of Ken and Laura Schmitt and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold her 1,118 pound beef cross for $1.75 per pound to Lotts-A-Meat.

• Chase Albricht, son of Nick and Katie Albricht and a member of the 22ers 4-H Club, sold his 231 pound market barrow for $3.25 per pound to Security Bank.

• Connor Albricht, son of Jody Albricht and Malea and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold his 1,673 beef cross for $2 per pound to Synergy Cooperative.

• Jonah Harder, son of Josh and Jackie Harder and a member of the 22ers 4-H Club, sold his 211 pound market gilt for $3.75 per pound to Brian and Peggy Johnson.

• Blake Sikora, son of Tim and Tawna Sikora and a member of the Howard Wheaton 4-H Club, sold his 256 pound market barrow for $3 per pound to Colfax Animal Hospital.

• Jakob Albricht, son of Justin and Nicole Albricht and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold his 1,445 pound beef cross for $2.25 per pound to Security Bank.

• Josiah Harder, son of Josh and Jackie Harder and a member of the 22ers 4-H Club, sold his 247 pound market barrow for $2.50 per pound to Denmark Dairy.

• Jessica Charlesworth, daughter of Wes and Heidi Charlesworth and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold her 128 pound wether for $5 per pound to the Colfax FFA Alumni.

• Nate Edwards, son of Dave and Tina Edwards and a member of Colfax Comets 4-H Club, sold his 261 pound market barrow for $3 per pound to Colfax Animal Hospital.

• Maveric Suvada, son of Eric and Tami Suvada and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold his 242 pound market barrow for $3 per pound to Denmark Dairy.

• John Riebe, son of Dave Riebe and Jennifer Dressel and a member of the Colfax Comets 4-H Club, sold his 1,197 pound purebred Angus for $2.50 per pound to Colfax Animal Hospital.

• William Wanish, son of Todd and Heather Wanish and a member of the Howard Wheaton 4-H Club, sold his 242 pound market barrow for $3 per pound to Lotts-A-Meat.

• Addysyn Durand-Goldsmith, daughter of Jody and Jeanie Albricht and a member of the Colfax Comets 4-H Club, sold her 1,435 pound beef cross for $2.25 per pound to Security Bank.

• Jeffrey Sikora, son of Tim and Tawna Sikora and a member of the Howard Wheaton 4-H Club, sold his 245 pound market barrow for $3 per pound to CAL Packers (formerly Spring Brook Meats).

• Tyler Albricht, son of Justin and Nicole Albricht and a member of the 22ers 4-H Club, sold his 1,370 pound beef cross for $2.25 per pound to Colfax Animal Hospital.

• Hunter Roberts, son of Flint Roberts and Cheryl Rodewald and a member of the Colfax Comets 4-H Club, sold his market gilt for $3.75 per pound to A Little Slice of Italy.

• Abigail Sikora, daughter of Tim and Tawna Sikora and a member of the Howard-Wheaton 4-H Club, sold her 242 pound market gilt for $3.25 per pound to CAL Packers.