Gretzlock named new Boyceville HS/MS principal

BOYCEVILLE — A former Hilltopper is set to become a Bulldog.

Patrick Gretzlock has been named as the new Boyceville High School/Middle School principal.

Gretzlock, who most recently served in the same capacity in the Glenwood City School District, was approved for the position by the Boyceville Board of Education at its monthly meeting held June 15 at Tiffany Creek Elementary. He will officially begin his duties with the district on July 1.

Gretzlock will replace Tyler Moy, whose resignation was accepted by the board during last Wednesday evening’s meeting.

In his letter to Superintendent Nick Kaiser and the board, Moy stated that a desire to spend more time with his young family was a determining factor in his decision to leave the district.

“I have made the decision to resign in order to pursue an opportunity that will allow me to spend more time at home with my family,” wrote Moy. “Working in the Boyceville Community School District has been a wonderful experience that has afforded me the opportunities to learn and grow tremendously. I am very grateful to have been given the chance to work with such great educators, students, parents/guardians, and community members the last four years.”

Moy has accepted an assistant principalship in the Augusta School District.

In his final administrative report to the board, Moy told members that summer school had begun on Monday of that week and would run for two weeks giving middle school and high school students the opportunity to work on courses that were difficult for them to complete during the past school year. Middle school students will also have a one-week session in August to check on their progress and finish any outstanding class work.

Moy also noted that the schedules for the 2022-23 school year have been completed and that updates to the guidebooks for next year have begun but that the final details and decisions would be left for incoming principal Patrick Gretzlock to make.

It was also the final meeting for the district’s director of special education and school psychologist Bonnie Barker who will officially retire at the end of month after a dozen years of service to Boyceville students and parents. In her report, Barker informed the board that 120 students out of a total population of 709 had received special education services this past year. That is 16.92 percent of all students which is down from 18.28 percent in 2020-21 when 123 of 673 students were in need of special education services.

Barker also broke down the percentage of services by buildings for this past year. She said noted that 17.13 percent of the 397 students at Tiffany Creek Elementary received some form of special education services while 10.71 percent of the 112 children in the middle school and 20 percent of the 200 high schoolers received services from her department. Barker informed members that she expects an increase in those students needing services at the middle school level for this coming school year.

Shannon Bignell, reading specialist and interventionist at TCE, also appeared at the meeting and presented the Achievement Gap Reduction (AGR) summary for the second semester and delved into and explained the numbers to the board.

In other matters:

•Principal Moy notified the board that the district had been awarded $5,500 by the Ann Marie Foundation for the purchase of four new “Baby Think-It-Over” programmable mannequins.

•The board accepted the resignation of Hope Butler as a middle school paraprofessional.

•The board approved the renewal of high school membership in the WIAA for the 2022-23 school year.

•Accepted the donation of ten slightly used discs from Shawn Walker. The discs will be used for the frisbee golf course that was recently installed on the school grounds between the high school/middle school and the football, track and baseball complex.