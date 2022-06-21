Granley tabbed All-District pitcher, joins Bialzik on academic squad

Boyceville graduate Jacob Granley, the Dunn-St. Croix Conference’s Co-Most Valuable Baseball Player this past season, has been named to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s (WBCA) All-District teams for the North West District.

Granley was one of four pitchers chosen to the district’s second team. He was the Bulldogs’ top pitcher this past season finishing with a 10-2 record and a state-leading 111 strikeouts in 68 and a third innings pitched. Granley finished with an Earned Run Average (ERA) of 1.23 allowing just 41 hits and 27 runs (12 of which were earned) in the 13 games he pitched.

Granley will be pitching for the West All-Stars in the WBCA’s 38th annual All-Star Classic to be held this Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25 in Oshkosh.

In addition, Granley shared Academic All-District honors with fellow teammate and senior Ira Bialzik. The pair were among only 18 in the northwest region of the state to achieve the distinction which also included fellow conference members Andrew Rud of Mondovi and Elk Mound’s Avery Kaanta and Ethan Johnson.