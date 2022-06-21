Glenwood City Senior Center takes road trip

On Sunday, June 12th the Glenwood City Senior Center was able to finally go on a trip! They went to the Whitesidewalls concert at the Hudson Bandshell. A great time was had by all.

Life is getting back to a bit normal for us with the first trip since the pandemic began. We have a trip available to the Senior Pontoon ride on Cedar Lake sponsored by the Star Prairie Fish and Game. It is on Wednesday, July 13th with a rain date of the 14th. There are pontoon rides around the lake followed by live music and a complimentary meal. The only charge is $5 for the round trip bus ride. Call Barb at 715-265-7242 or stop by the Senior Center if you are interested in having a fun day with a bunch of fun people. Don’t procrastinate about going as the bus may fill up quickly.