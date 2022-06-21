Glenhaven News 6-22-22

June 12- 17, 2022

“Summertime and the living is easy.” Those lyrics sure speak volumes. As the weather is turning more seasonable after what seemed like a loooonnnnggg winter, easy living is becoming comfortable. Working in the garden, grilling on the patio or deck, shopping the farmer’s markets, sipping iced tea or lemonade or sitting around a fire pit watching the sunset at 10pm. Easy living.

Monday morning exercise and coffee time started our day. In the afternoon, we made braided fabric picture frames. Our gracious CNAs helped the residents braid their fabric. And, I hot glued the braids to the outside of the frames. Each turned out unique to complement the resident doing the project.

Tuesday, Sam hosted exercise with the residents. They enjoyed the variety of her routine. Pastor Jonathon from Holy Cross Church gave a wonderful sermon, then stayed to visit with some of his parishioners. John Lynch sang for us Tuesday afternoon. The residents were entertained by his performance and look forward to him returning each month.

BINGO Wednesdays and of course, hair and nails day too. We had a decent crowd for BINGO, and a lot of laughs. Norman ran commentary with Willard as backup. After BINGO, we gathered for snacks and drinks, and a few more laughs from the “Heckling Crew.”

On Thursday, we began with Breakfast Trivia. Elvis Presley songs were the topic. Folks, we had a dead heat! Almost everyone knew the answers. Willard and Cherrie surprised me with their musical knowledge and evened the score between the households. Good job! We continued our morning activities with ROM exercises (to Elvis songs), coffee time and Today In History. I also finished doing nails for some of the residents. Thursday afternoon we had a musical guest who was new to our little community. Vince Kujawa played guitar and harmonica, sang and entertained our residents. An awesome performance with a beautiful voice.

Friday was all about DAD! We celebrated by having a Dad’s Day BBQ with brats, potato salad, beans and apple pie.

I hope all the dads had a great day celebrating with their families.

Sandy Wilsnach,

Activity Director