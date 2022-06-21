Council listens to reports, grants operators licenses

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Glenwood City Council held a very short meeting Monday evening, June 20th before going into closed session. During the forty-minute meeting the council heard reports from as couple of city officials.

Police Chief Robert Darwin discussed with the council the open position in the Police Department and that he is now in the application process and does have one applicant. He also noted the $7,000 grant that the department has received. Darwin told the council that, “We can use that money for training a new officer, sign-on bonus or for outfitting the new officer.”

In her Library report, Rochel Karlson informed the council that over 60 people attended the event of a visiting author, William Kent Krueger that was at the library on June 7th. The June 15th event with “The Magic of Isaiah” was also well attended.

Heard a report about items that need attention at the new Municipal Building and when the council faced paying the final bill on the construction of the building of $52,487.33 to Derrick Building Solutions, they agreed to withhold some $10,000 until several minor items are corrected.

During the public comments part of the agenda, Anna Mewis spoke up about the need for better transparency from City Hall. She noted that the June First meeting of the Committee of the Whole was not posted and was not on the city web site, plus there was no agenda posted for that meeting.

Todd Donaldson questioned the council about a zone change. He said that he owns the old Ford Garage and the old City Well House and that he had thought about tearing down the well house, but the cost would be very high. He questioned if there could be a change of zoning so he could convert that building into living quarters.

The Council approved Liquor and Cigarette licenses to the following: M & M Bar Glenwood City LLC; Wood City Holdings LLC – Wood City Tavern; Fiddler’s Green Bar & Grill LLC; Krex LLC – Leaker’s Place; Ormson’s Foods of Glenwood City, Inc. – Nilssens Foods; Landmark Services Cooperative – Glenwood City Cenex and Family Dollar Stores of Wisconsin, LLC – Family Dollar #31960.

The following operator’s licenses were approved: Ambrosia L. Dobosz, Peggy L. Obermueller, Brenda L. Honer, Michaela C. Regner, Nancy L. Thompson. Christina L. Keeley, Kristen L. Curvello, Alice L. Gedatus, Kristine K. Giammattei, Sheryl J. Buechter, Steve M. Booth, Jacob W. Traynor. Shirley M. Stoner, Francine J. Weller, Carole A. Schultz, Severyn K. Skoug, Dean A. Lemay, Noah G. Threlkeld, Lisa M. Brigham, Danielle L. Goodremote, Michael J. Buhr, Brenda L. Denny, Andrew T. Nauer, Lori K. Newton, Wendy A. Gravermoen, Cherri L. Peterson, Kyle D. Peterson, Morgan Gedatus, Jennifer L. Klinger, Isaac F. Nilssen, Carol M. Schmit, Christopher J. Lawson, Corrine M. Johnson, Charles J. Kuehn, Kenneth Salsbury, Richard Salsbury, Janine E. Jeske, Nancy J. Newman, Sadie L. Springborn, Toby J. Klein, Linda L. Evens, Joseph A. Potter, Emily J. Barker, Judith K. Hybben, Pamela J. Mounce, Kailey C. Brandt, Tasha L. Klein and Dean M. Brunkhorst.

Coming back from a closed session the council approved a four-year pay schedule for police officer Sam McGrane, agreed to have the old school property and the saddle club grounds property titles updated and surveyed.