Boyceville fire chief asks residents to notify Dunn County if they are going to burn

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCECVILLE — If residents in the Boyceville Community Fire District plan to burn something, the Boyceville fire chief is asking them to notify Dunn County dispatch and to leave a message at the fire station.

Townships set their own policy on burning permits, said Corey Green, fire chief, at the Boyceville Community Fire District’s June 15 meeting.

New Haven, for example, issues burning permits, but residents are still required to call Dunn County, he said.

“It is what you want it to be,” Green said.

If a township does not issue burning permits, then residents should call Dunn County dispatch and also should call the fire station in Boyceville and leave a message, he said.

“We appreciate messages at the fire station,” Green said.

With most people now carrying cell phones, people tend to call about fires, but Dunn County dispatch can be busy, and the dispatcher may not tell the person calling in the fire that dispatch is aware someone is burning something. Dispatch may also be busy and may not notify Boyceville that someone called in and said they would be burning something, which is why a message left at the Boyceville fire station is appreciated, he said.

The non-emergency telephone number for the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department is 715-232-1348.

The telephone number for the Boyceville fire station is 715-643-3011.

Also make sure to tell dispatch that you are the property owner in case the fire gets out of hand, Green said.

Other business

In other business, the Boyceville Community Fire District Board:

• Learned that the Boyceville fire department has gone out on 26 calls so far this year.

• Learned that the Boyceville Firefighters Association has given out two $500 scholarships to graduates from Boyceville High School.

• Learned that two people have left the fire department but that two more have joined. The fire department has “a good, young crew,” Green said, noting that two of them are 18 years old one and one is 17 years old. This is the first time the Boyceville fire department has had a prom king on the roster, he said. Luke Montgomery, representative for the Village of Boyceville, asked if it was true that Green had relieved a firefighter of duty. Green said he would not talk about it in open session.

• Learned that the pickup truck the fire department ordered last October is finally done and is waiting to be shipped.

The next quarterly meeting of the Boyceville Community Fire District Board will be September 14.