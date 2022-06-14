Spring Valley stagehands preparing July run of Pippin

Submitted by Lori Peterson,

Spring Valley Stagehands

SPRING VALLEY — A broke college student wanting to entertain a date (on their first date). A dinner theatre production in the former Stoddard Hotel in downtown LaCrosse, Wisconsin. This date became a life-long love and led to the development of a close-knit, beautiful family.

It’s little wonder that the musical Pippin has such a special place in director, Gary Lukes’ heart, for that is his story. That alone garners our attention! As does Pippin, the title character in this musical.

For Pippin is all of us – a young man searching for meaning in his life, as we all do. And yet, the show could not go on without the troupe of actors that surround Pippin. They are the life blood of this summer’s Stagehands’ musical production of Pippin, for they are critical in telling the story of Prince Pippin’s pursuits. They take on a variety of roles to keep the story moving briskly. Along with the Leading Player, they seem to encourage Pippin every step of the way….or are they? Nothing is what it seems as this tale progresses, but all is revealed at the end.

Join this amazing company of actors at the air conditioned Spring Valley Theatre for this summer’s extravaganza July 14-17 and 21-24. Tickets can be reserved at svstagehands.org