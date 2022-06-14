Five staff members retire from Glenwood City School District

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — Five valued members of the Glenwood City School District called it a career at the conclusion of this school year.

Retiring following the final day on May 27 were Angela Hierlmeier, choir and general music educator; Mary Jones, K-12 art teacher; Gordy Hierlmeier, K-12 physical education and middle school/high school health teacher and driver education instructor; Bob Swanepoel, the district’s buildings and grounds coordinator; and Diana Sanders, special education paraprofessional.

The quintet has a combined 149 years of service to the children, parents and residents of the Glenwood City School District.

The Tribune Press Reporter sent each retiree a questionnaire. What follows are their responses.

Angela Hierlmeier

1. Where are you from originally? Where did you go to school?

I grew up in Chetek, WI, and graduated from Chetek High School in 1985. I received a BS in Education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and I earned a Master’s Degree from Silver Lake College.

2. How many years did you teach at Glenwood City and what subject or grade level did you teach?

I have taught in the Glenwood City School District for 27 years. I started out teaching 7-12 grade Choir and General Music, and am currently teaching Kindergarten, Second Grade, Third and Fifth Grade General Music, 6th Grade Choir, 7 & 8th Grade choir, High School Choir and 6th Grade General Music. I also direct a HS Vocal Jazz group and the Musicals.

3. Did you teach anywhere else before coming to Glenwood City?

My first teaching job was in DeSoto, WI, and I taught there for four years before coming here.

4. Why did you decide to go into teaching and/or why did you decided on your particular area of expertise?

Music has always been my passion, and being a part of band and choir during my early years was my saving grace. My music teachers were my people, the ones I counted on, and I wanted to be that person for other kids.

5. What are some of the changes you have noticed over the years in your subject or in education in general or how has the school itself changed?

When I started here, I taught 7-8 Choir, HS Choir, 8th Grade General Music, HS Show Choir and MS Show Choir. Over the years, I have taught K-3 Music, 7th Grade General Music, Musical Theatre Appreciation classes, 5-6th grade choir, and Study Skills, to name a few. I am finishing my career teaching K, 2, 3, 5, 6th Grade Choir, 7-8th Choir, 9-12 Choir, Vocal Jazz, and directing the Musical. People think that kids have changed so much, but at the heart of it, the world has changed and kids are doing the best they can to deal with all of these things we never had to when I was growing up. Kids are still the same in that they are curious and loving and desperate for guidance and support.

6. What did you like best about teaching in Glenwood City?

The kids here are the best. I love watching them grow and flourish. I will miss seeing them and connecting with them on a daily basis. I love watching them grow and flourish. 7. Tell me about an event or a project or some aspect of your teaching career that you will never forget. I think that what I am most proud of is the music department as a whole. Throughout all of the cuts, all of the changes, all of the setbacks, Matt Lamb and I have never wavered in our dedication to our students and our program. “Every school needs a thriving music department – the students need it, the teachers need it, the community needs it, and the parents need it. A thriving music department means a thriving school, a connected school and a happy school. Music should be the heart of every school.”

8. What will you miss about teaching or about your students?

I will miss the kids so much. I will miss the hugs and the smiles and the laughter. I will miss seeing the kids’ faces after a successful concert or musical performance. I will miss my GCB’s and my colleagues.

9. What are you looking forward to doing after you retire?

I am going to enjoy my youngest son’s senior year as just a parent, which is something I have never known. I have some traveling on my list – to the Amalfi Coast in Italy, Ireland, Greece, and back to Jamaica, to name a few. I will golf and kayak and read and be able to use the restroom whenever I want to! Gordy and I are moving back to La Crosse in June of 2023, and then I want to be a cook somewhere.

10. Anything else you would like to add or that you would like people to know?

Please take time to connect with your children every day. Let them know they are loved and supported and lift them up with encouragement. You have to let them fall down, but help them back up again. Support our teachers and support our school. It is the heart of our small community.

Gordy Hierlmeier

1. Where are you from originally? Where did you go to school?

I graduated HS from Stoughton Senior High, Stoughton WI. I then Graduated from UW-La Crosse.

2. How many years did you teach at Glenwood City and what subject or grade level did you teach?

This was my 27th year here at the Glenwood City School District. I have taught K-12 PE, MS and HS Health along with Driver Education.

3. Did you teach anywhere else before coming to Glenwood City?

I taught Physical Education in Laredo, TX for 2 years and was also at De Soto School District in De Soto WI.

4. Why did you decide to go into teaching and/or why did you decided on your particular area of expertise?

I was introduced to athletics when I was a kid. I found that the experiences related to sports were my passion. I started coaching at a young age and continued with that Into college. Teaching really seemed like the right fit for me.

5. What are some of the changes you have noticed over the years in your subject or in education in general or how has the school itself changed?

I think that the use of technology in the school setting was a game changer for students. The ability to have so much information to utilize has given them the ability to expand their knowledge and creativity.

6. What did you like best about teaching in Glenwood City?

For me personally, It has been the ability to work at the same district that my children have grown up in. To be able to see them in the hallways and watch them grow up, and become young men.

7. Tell me about an event or a project or some aspect of your teaching career that you will never forget.

Winning the State Football Championship in 2012.

8. What will you miss about teaching or about your students?

Seeing them everyday.

9. What are you looking forward to doing after you retire?

Golf, Hunting, Fishing and Travel.

10. Anything else you would like to add or that you would like people to know?

It has been a great ride. Thank you!

Mary Jones

1. Where are you from originally? Where did you go to school?

I am originally from Port Washington, WI. I went to elementary school at St. Mary’s Catholic school from grades K-8 and Port Washington High School for grades 9-12. I earned my bachelors of science in art education at UW-Stout.

2. How many years did you teach at Glenwood City and what subject or grade level did you teach?

I have taught at GC for 30 years. I began teaching grades 7-12 and then transitioned to teaching grades K-12 11 years ago.

3. Did you teach anywhere else before coming to Glenwood City?

I taught art for 2 years in Blair-Taylor School District.

4. Why did you decide to go into teaching and/or why did you decided on your particular area of expertise?

I have always loved art and wanted an art-related career. I began my college experience as a graphic design major but switched to art education part after a year into the program. I decided that I wanted to make a difference in the lives of children through the visual arts. It has been one of the best decisions of my life!

5. What are some of the changes you have noticed over the years in your subject or in education in general or how has the school itself changed?

I have seen a big change due to technology, both good and bad. I love the idea of using art as a tool to enhance the learning experience. I consider myself quite “techy” and love using technology to engage students and to explore digital manipulation of images. The down side of this is that students struggle with creative ideas. They are quick to go to the internet to find images to copy and reference, rather than drawing from imagination.

6. What did you like best about teaching in Glenwood City?

I have always felt a part of the GC family. Our district has amazing students and amazing staff. I have made life-long friends while working here, and have gotten to know some great young people. The community has been very supportive of the arts and people are kind, caring and genuine.

7. Tell about an event or a project or some aspect of your teaching career that you will never forget.

One of the most amazing projects I’ve done year after year in my classes is the MEMORY PROJECT and it always astounds me how our high school students are willing to do a service project for others. I’ve had a multitude of students draw disadvantaged children (often orphans) through this non-profit organization ( www.memoryproject.org ) knowing that their artistic gift will mean the world to someone that they will never meet. It warms my heart year after year!

8. What will you miss about teaching or about your students?

I will miss the day to day interactions with my students. From showing them art techniques, to talking about their day, to simply joking around, I have truly enjoyed getting to know all of them!

9. What are you looking forward to doing after you retire?

I am looking forward to creating my own art.

I can’t believe that 32 years of teaching has gone by and I haven’t done much art-making. I am going to begin making batiks, which is working with dyes and waxes on fabric. I am excited to re-discover who I am as an artist.

Bob Swanepoel

1. Position with the school district and for how many years?

I have been with the district for 31 years and my most recent job title was coordinator of Buildings and Grounds

2. Describe your duties.

Maintaining the buildings and grounds so that they were safe and looking their best for the many students and employees of the school district. The outside and how our building looks to the outsider is the first impression of our school district and it was always important to me that it was a good one.

3. What are some of the changes you have noticed over the years in the position or the job duties or changes in general?

I started out as the cook and custodian of the hill school. Thus earning me the nickname “Chef Bob”. When the new school opened I started more as a custodian but soon learned there was much more to the job than cleaning. The upkeep of a building and grounds this size involves a lot of maintenance and forward thinking. We have had several building projects through the years and I have been involved in the planning and organization of those.

4. What did you like best about working in the school district? Why?

The students have always been the most important part of the job, it was rewarding to know that the things that I did on a day to day basis made their learning environment the best that it could be.

5. What are you going to miss the most? Why?

Again, the students are what I will miss the most. I am always happy to know that I still have good friendships with many of the students that worked with me either during the school year or as summer crew. Some of them even stop at my home occasionally to tell me how things are going or to brag about a wedding or even a new baby.

6. Tell something memorable that happened while you were on the job.

I have so many good memories it is hard to list them. One of the best is seeing my four children pass through this school and go out to lead successful lives of their own. It was wonderful to be able to see them every day. Even though they might not have liked the idea that Dad found out everything about them either good or bad on a daily basis.

I wanted every student that came through the doors to feel they were as important as the next. Whether it be the student struggling to pass his classes or the valedictorian. They were all important to me. I always tried to make the kids feel safe, secure and welcome.

I will always be able to see in my mind’s eye the sight of 40 kindergarteners coming down the hall and hearing the words “Hi, Bob” repeated 40 times. That is something you don’t get in a paycheck.

7. What are you looking forward to doing in your retirement?

Spend some time to travel and see our kids. Leaving in June to go to Italy with our son Lucas and his wife Praveen. Our daughter Roberta and her husband Dana live in Pennsylvania while Lucas and Praveen live in Washington DC. We will probably go out there for some time with both this fall. We always save our trips to see our son Lee in southern New Mexico for the winter. Luckily our daughter Vanessa and her husband Matt live with our six grandchildren in Hudson so we are able to be very involved in their activities. My wife and I live in our small hobby farm right out of town so I am sure she will be so kind as to let me learn how to run the lawn mower at home again.

8. Anything else you would like people to know?

I have been honored to be a part of the lives of the people of this school district for 31 years. There have been many changes throughout the years but one thing always remains the same. Our students are the best and they deserve the best. I hope that if you see me around sometime you will just say “Hi Bob”.

Diana Sanders

1. Position with the school district and for how many years?

I Have worked for the Glenwood City school District for 34 years. I was first hired as a Library Aide at St. John’s and the Grade School on the hill. I later moved to a clerical job where I helped implement the new computerized lunch program. I later was offered my current position as a Special Education Paraprofessional. I also worked 20 of these years with the summer maintenance crew.

2. Describe your duties.

I assist high school students with academic and behavioral programs. I work with some awesome supervising teachers that develop a plan to help each student become successful.

3. What are some of the changes you have noticed over the years in the position or the job duties or changes in general?

One of the biggest changes I have noticed over the years is the development of new technologies. The classroom has gone from chalkboards, pencil and paper to smartboards and Chromebooks. The advancement of these technologies have given the children easier access to information and different styles of learning. Another change has been the awareness of school safety.

4. What did you like best about working in the school district? Why?

I have worked with some amazing people throughout my career. I have made some long lasting friendships and for that I am grateful. I have enjoyed watching the students grow through the years. It’s fun to see them become young adults. I am proud of all of their achievements.

5. What are you going to miss the most? Why?

I will miss my daily routine and seeing my colleagues everyday. I will also miss the students. They have been great to work with.

6. Tell something memorable that happened while you were on the job.

There have been many memories made throughout the years. I have always said I should write a book about all the things that have happened. Having been part of the move from the Hill School to the new building was a great memory. Mostly, the best memories have been seeing the kids be successful, whether it be with graduation, musicals, or state championships.

7. What are you looking forward to doing in your retirement?

I am actually too young to retire totally from the workforce, so I plan to find something part time. I hope to do more traveling too!