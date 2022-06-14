Corr accepts appointment to U.S. Coast Guard Academy

“The United States Coast Guard Academy announced that Nathan C. Corr from Boyceville, WI has been recognized for superior academic achievement and leadership potential. Nathan who graduated from Boyceville High School has accepted an appointment to attend the Coast Guard Academy and will be sworn-in as a mernber of the Class of 2026 on June 27, 2022.

The United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut is an accredited college educating future Coast Guard officers. The smallest of our nation’s five military service academies, the Coast Guard Academy’s Corps of Cadets represents the nation’s best and brightest students, ready to serve and lead their country.

Admission to the Coast Guard Academy is highly competitive and fewer than 400 appointments are offered annually from a pool of over 2,000 applicants. Cadets receive a full tuition scholarship and monthly stipend for a five year service commitment to the Coast Guard upon graduation. All graduates receive a Bachelor of Science degree and are guaranteed a position of leadership as a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard.

Nathan is the son of Joshua and Amy Corr and grandson of Craig and Sharon Formoe from Boyceville and Thomas and Jill Corr from Menomonie.