Two dead, one injured in Star Prairie crash

TOWN OF STAR PRAIRIE – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 11:57 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, of a crash with injuries between two vehicles in the 2000 block of STH 65, in Star Prairie Township.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a 2006 GM Envoy operated by Louis T. Lazano, age 26, from Centuria, WI, had been traveling north on STH 65, when it had crossed the center line, striking a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Eric R. Willey, age 53, from Osceola WI, which was traveling southbound on STH 65.

Mr. Lazano and Mr. Willey were both pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

A passenger in Mr. Willey’s vehicle, Melissa A. Willey, age 50, was transported by ambulance to Westfields Hospital for her injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New Richmond Police Department, New Richmond Fire and EMS, and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

The incident represents the seventh and eigth traffic fatalities recorded by St. Croix County in 2022.

This incident remains under investigation.