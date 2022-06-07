Seeking Candidates for St. Croix County Jr. Fairest of the Fair

The St. Croix County Fair is currently seeking candidates for Jr. Fairest of the Fair. The position of the St. Croix County Junior Fairest of the Fair is to create and build interest in the St. Croix County Fairest program. Applicants for the Junior Fairest position must be between the ages of ten and twelve, live in St. Croix County or show at the St. Croix County Fair a minimum of one year prior to applying, and have a love for the fair! Our Jr. Fairest is not required to attend all of the functions of the Fairest of the Fair but, are required to have a parent or legal guardian at each event attended. Applications for Jr. Fairest of the Fair can be found on the St. Croix County Fair website at stcroixcofair.com under the Fairest of the Fair tab and are due July 1st to Kaitlin Konder at kaitlinkonder13@yahoo.com.