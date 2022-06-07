Hydukoviches bring home trio of medals from state track and field championships

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

LA CROSSE — A brother and sister duo secured a trio of medals including two bronzes for Colfax at the 2022 WIAA State Track and Field Championships which were held this past weekend.

Sophomore Jeanette Hydukovich finished third in the girls’ Division 3 discus competition and sixth in the shot put while older brother and senior Nathan Hydukovich capped his prep career by capturing third in the boys’ Division 3, 400 meter dash during this year’s state track and field meet held at Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex on UW-La Crosse campus last Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.

The top six place finishers in each event earned medals and made the awards podium while the top eight in each event scored team points.

Also competing in the two-day event were Colfax senior Alex Swanson, junior Molly Heidorn and the girls’ 4×800 meter relay team.

Jeanette Hydukovich opened her 2022 state meet by competing Friday afternoon, June 3rd in the shot put were a throw of 37 feet and 6.25 inches, just 3.75 inches short of her school-record effort she set two weeks previous at the Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet, earned her sixth place. Senior Monraye Ermis of Manitowoc Lutheran won the state title with a heave of 39 feet and 1.25 inches.

The next day, Jeanette Hydukovich entered the circle once again, this time to compete in the girls D3 discus. Throwing nearly four feet further than her gold-medal-winning distance at the sectional meet, Hydukovich claimed the state bronze with a fling of 122 feet even which was just two inches behind the silver-medal toss of Drummond sophomore Nora Skoraczewski. Colby senior Malayna Rieck won the event with a top distance of 126 feet and 8 inches.

Her efforts earned Colfax nine team points.

The Vikings’ junior running phenom Molly Heidorn also competed in a pair of events at the state meet. Running toward the end of Friday’s competition, Heidorn came in seventh in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:32.04 to earn a pair of team points. On Saturday, Heidorn took to the track to run in the 1,600 meters and finished in 11th place after clocking the four-lap race in 5:23.17. Senior Kayci Martensen of Benton-Scales Mound-Schullsburg repeated as state champion in both long distance runs.

Heidorn was also a member of the Lady Vikes 4×800 meter relay squad along with Jasmine Best, Kaysen Goodell and Hannah Peterson that ran in Friday’s D3 race and finished 16th after turning in a time of 10:26.93.

With Hydukovich’s two medals and Heidorn’s seventh in the 3,200 meters, the Colfax girls finished with 11 points for a two-way tie for 20th place with Ladysmith.

Webster, who finished as the runner-up at the Colfax sectional, claimed the Division 3 girls’ state championship with 38 points followed closely by Dodgeland with 37 and Benton-Scales Mound-Schullsburg and Lancaster with 34 points each.

Colfax’s Nathan Hydukovich made the most of the final sprints of his high school career. After running a :50.89 to finish in fourth place in Friday afternoon’s D3 400 meter dash prelims, Hydukovich shaved over two-hundredths of a second off his time in Saturday’s championship race to finish third in :50.62. Fellow senior Chase Doornink of Grantsburg won the state gold after sprinting to the win in :49.38.

Colfax’s final state competitor was senior Alex Swanson who finished 17th in Friday’s Division 3 discus throw with a distance of 126 feet and 9 inches. Ben Kopp, a senior from Cuba City, won the state discus title with a throw of 167 feet and 5 inches.

With the six team points earned from Nathan Hydukovich’s third-place finish in the 400 meters, the Viking boys finished in a tie for 36th. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser won the D3 state team championship with 44 points. Dunn-St. Croix members Durand, behind triple winner Parker Schneider, placed third with 30 points and Glenwood City took fifth with 27 points.