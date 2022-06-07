Granley selected to play in WBCA All-Star Baseball Classic

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — Jacob Granley, senior pitcher for the Boyceville Bulldogs baseball team, has been selected to play in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) All Star Classic on June 24 and 25 in Oshkosh, WI.

“I couldn’t think of an athlete from our area more deserving to be representing the West All Stars,” said Michael Roemhild, Boyceville’s head baseball coach.

Granley finished this season with 10-2 pitching record with 111 strikeouts (which leads the state) on the year and had three complete game shutouts. He threw a one hitter in the Bulldogs’ opening round Division 3 regional contest against Cadott and was able to go the complete game against Spring Valley to get Boyceville into the regional championship where the Bulldogs lost by a run to Elk Mound.

Granley was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs. He was a Dunn-St. Croix second team all-conference player last year and a first team selection this year as well as the Dunn-St. Croix co-player of the year. Jacob was also the WSN hometown athlete of the week, has played in three regional championship games, two sectional championship games, played at state twice, and is a state champion.

“I would say that is a pretty good resume,” stated Roemhild.

“The part about Jacob that we won’t be able to replace is his heart. Jacob has a heart of a champion. He would do whatever I needed from him to help our team win. He never makes an excuse. He is always trying to help his teammates out,” added Roemhild.

“Lastly, he is just a great young man. I have a 6 year old who loves to be around the guys. If I could tell my son to emulate one person, it is without a doubt Jacob Granley. We are going to miss his athleticism, competitiveness, and his compassion. The Boyceville baseball team is proud to have one of our own representing us this summer,” concluded the coach.