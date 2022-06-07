Crash leads to sixth traffic fatality in St. Croix County

TOWN OF SOMERSET — The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:58 p.m. on June 1, 2022, of a crash with injuries between two vehicles at the intersection of STH 35 and CTH H, in Somerset Township.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a 1999 Ford F-250 operated by Jordan D. Anderson, age 37, from Somerset, WI that had been traveling westbound on CTH H, and failed to stop at the stop sign, striking a 2015 Nissan Altima operated by Gerald M. Rand, age 22, from Somerset, WI, which was traveling southbound on STH 35.

Mr. Rand was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner. Mr. Rand was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Mr. Anderson was transported to Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, where he was treated for his injuries and released. Mr. Anderson was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office and has been formally charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle. Mr. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Somerset Police Department, Somerset Fire and Rescue, Lakeview EMS, and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

The incident represents the sixth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2022.

This incident remains under investigation.