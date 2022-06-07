Caden Wold leaps to third in state long jump

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

LA CROSSE — Boyceville sophomore Caden Wold saved one of his best jumps this year for the final meet of the season – the state meet.

Wold flew 21 feet 3.25 inches to place third in the Division 3 state long jump competition last Saturday, June 4 at the 2022 WIAA State Track and Field Championships held at Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex on the scenic UW-La Crosse campus.

Wold’s bronze-medal jump came on his sixth and final attempt and bettered his sectional leap by six and a half inches.

Ironically, the best jumps turned in by all eight of the top long jump finishers in D3 came on their final attempts.

A pair of seniors took the top two spots with Auburndale’s Terrence Roberson claiming the state title with a jump of 21’ 11.75” while Stephen Munson of North Crawford was the state runner-up with a best of 21’ 7.75”.

On the strength of Wold’s finish, the Boyceville boys finished in a five-way tie for 36th with six points.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser won the boys’ Divsion 3 state team championship with 44 points with fellow Dunn-St. Croix members Durand (30) and Glenwood City (27) taking third and fifth, respectively.

Like Wold, junior Haylie Rasmussen was the Lady Bulldogs lone representative at this year’s two-day state meet.

Competing Friday afternoon, June 3 in the girls’ Division 3 high jump, Rasmussen cleared 5 feet 2 inches along with five other competitors in the 16-contestant field but had to settle for ninth place due to more misses at the previous three heights.

Rasmussen cleared the opening height of 4’ 8” on her first attempt but it took her two tries to make 4’ 10” and 5’. She missed twice at 5’ 2” before clearing on her third try but then exited the competition with three straight misses at 5’ 4”.

Kallie Volk, a junior from Three Lakes, was the only athlete to clear the 5’ 5” mark which earned her the state gold.

Both Wold and Rasmussen will return next season with a shot to improve on this year’s state performances.