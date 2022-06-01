WI DNR seeking public comment on green tier contract with 3M Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment on a proposed Green Tier contract with 3M in Menomonie, Wisconsin, to transition the company to Tier 2 of the Green Tier program.

The DNR welcomes comments from 3M’s customers, neighbors and stakeholders through June 27, 2022.

Tier 2 participants agree to meet rigorous eligibility requirements, which allow participants to negotiate participation contracts with the DNR. These contracts enable significant environmental improvements and can allow for some regulatory flexibility, though 3M is not requesting any flexibility at this time.

3M produces, processes and develops a variety of innovative products, including industrial tape, optical film, composite wire and ceramic fibers. The company has been an Environmental Cooperative Pilot Program participant since 2002.

The proposal covers activities for the facility at 1425 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, Wis. The facility is located on 505 acres, with 167 acres dedicated to the manufacturing site, and the balance is a mixture of agricultural land, wetlands, woods and prairie.

3M Menomonie commits to pursuing superior environmental performance while balancing between economic, social and environmental impacts for its efforts. The plant’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint continues to contribute to 3M’s reputation in the community, the county and the world. This demonstrates that economic progress and environmental improvement can go hand-in-hand.

Past improvement efforts include over 150 Pollution Prevention Pays (3P) projects since 1975, preventing more than 2,900 tons of air pollution and more than 10,500 tons of waste. The facility also has an active energy team that seeks out energy-saving projects. Since 2017, these projects have saved 191,550 Metric Million British Thermal Units (MMTBU) of energy.

“At 3M, we work to apply science to improve lives and improve the world we live in,” said Janice Neitzel, 3M plant director. “Our plant in Menomonie has contributed to reducing waste and energy through the many 3P projects we have completed. In 2021, we received a 3M Exceptional Project Award for our effort to directly recycle 70% of our waste into the finished product for our Dual Lock Low Profile film, reducing 200,000 pounds of annual waste at our facility. We are committed to finding innovative ways to reduce our impact on the environment and in our community.”

3M Menomonie has an environmental management system that is certified to the ISO 14001 standard and has demonstrated a commitment to environmental improvement over time. Future goals under the proposed contract include reducing water use and waste by 10% and improving energy efficiency by 30%. These goals support the corporate Sustainability Goals 2025 and will serve as the basis for their commitment to superior environmental performance.

The DNR will hold a virtual public information meeting concerning the on June 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. Participants can join online via Zoom or via phone by calling toll-free at 877-853-5257, Meeting ID: 846 6702 8486.

The DNR will accept written comments until June 27, 2022. Direct comments to Jenni Birkholz at jennifera.birkholz@wisconsin.gov or 608-514-2182.

For more information, please visit the Green Tier webpage for 3M Menomonie.