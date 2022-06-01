Northwood Technical College awards $166,000 for fall 2022 semester scholarships

Loyal and generous donors continue to provide important financial assistance to Northwood Technical College students. Last semester, the Northwood Technical College Foundation awarded 225 scholarships for a total of $135,825 toward spring semester scholarships. For the upcoming fall 2022 semester, student aid for educational expenses totaled $166,000 awarded through 289 scholarships.

Those from Ridgeland receiving scholarships:

Emmaline Bergmann, Business Management, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship

Alyssa Bever, Cosmetology, Kiwanis Club of Rice Lake Scholarship

Bryce Keilholtz, Construction and Cabinetmaking, James W. Covey Scholarship (RL)

Mercedes Petersen, Business Management, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship

Northwood Technical College is a nationally top-ranked college and designated Silver 2022-23 Military Friendly(r) School that puts your Learning First. Northwood Technical College serves the educational and career needs of more than 15,000 residents of Northwestern Wisconsin each year. With multiple campuses, Northwood Technical College offers career-focused associate degree programs, technical diplomas, short-term certificates, customized business training, and a wide array of courses for personal or career enrichment. Northwood Technical College is a member of the Wisconsin Technical College System and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (www.hlcommission.org). For more information, call 800.243.9482 or visit northwoodtech.edu. Northwood Technical College is an Equal Opportunity/Access/Affirmative Action/Veterans/Disability Employer and Educator.