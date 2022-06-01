Local author Fran Lynghaug pens first novel

Local author, Fran Lynghaug of Downing, is not new to getting a book published. She has a couple of books about horses in publication. But getting a novel published was a different story.

Fran’s news release noted: “I am a local author who just released my first novel, Genesis And The Secret of Eden. It took ninth place out of 103 book submissions in a nation wide literary contest, all genres. I call it my miracle book because I never thought I would write anything like it, or even write a novel,”

She has written several other books, but they are reference books on horses.

Lynghaug stated; “Genesis And The Secret of Eden is different.” She was inspired to take the story of Adam and Eve and use scripture to depict how they might have lived with God in the Garden of Eden. It is an analogy, similar to the Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.

She started writing this book several years ago and never had the time to finish it. But with the pandemic, Lynghaug said she had time to focus on it.

But, having it published was a different story. “Finding a publisher in today’s market among the myriads of vanity publishers was a daunting experience and very different from my other publishing experiences. There are so many publishers that want to take anyone’s book and charge absorbent prices to get it to market,” Lynghaug commented.

Lynghaug has done a self-published book doing her big 672-page horse book and also her horse-training book that sold internationally. Lynghaug noted that getting an interested publisher for a novel without paying anything to have it done and still receive royalties was more difficult.

Lynghaug has scheduled a book-signing event where she will share her experiences about getting a book published. The event will be at the Calvary Church on Saturday, June 4th from 11:30 to noon. The church location is one mile north of I-94 on highway 128.