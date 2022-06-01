Kruschke receives National 4-H Volunteer award

By Missy Klatt

Chuck Kruschke of rural New Richmond, received word in mid-April that he was selected as 4-H’s North Central Region Outstanding Lifetime Salute to Excellence Volunteer recipient. For those of you that frequent the St. Croix County Fair you may be familiar with Chuck as he was on the fair board for 40 years, having retired from that position two years ago.

However, Chuck is still a fixture in the dairy barns at the St. Croix County Fair where he can be found helping 4-H kids. Chuck has a long history with 4-H starting when he was a member of the Riverside 4-H Club as a youth. He continues to be a part of that same club as their dairy project leader and as one of the coaches for the St. Croix County’s dairy judging team.

The National 4-H Council selection committee spent two weeks reviewing over 29 nominations throughout the United States. A plaque will be created in Chuck’s honor and a $200 donation will be given in his name to the St. Croix County 4-H Dairy Association.

Spearheading his nomination was Claudia Lenz, a recent 4-H “graduate”, who filled out the lengthy application form and gathered three letters of recommendation all unbeknownst to Chuck. When asked about receiving the award Chuck stated that he was quite surprised, “I didn’t know I applied,” he jokes. He goes on to say “..nice that they thought enough about me.”

Apparently his wife Mary was in on it as he related she asked a few questions kind of out of the blue, like how many state championship judging teams he had over the years. Information that Claudia needed to complete the application.

A few excerpts that Claudia wrote for the application are as follows: “Chuck Kruchke is the embodiment of both a lifetime volunteer, and an ideal youth leader, and mentor. Through Chuck’s 51 years as a 4-H volunteer, he has not only put in the time, and commitment to Wisconsin youth and the 4-H program; he has consistently shown passion and dedication as well. Chuck’s most notable achievement is starting the St. Croix County Dairy Judging Team in 1970, after being told that there was no talent or skill in northwestern Wisconsin. Chuck was merely 18 years old when he started the team, and has since coached over 1,000 4-H youth at all ages and experience levels. Chuck will tell you his greatest achievement as a coach is not having his judging teams win at district, state, and national contests, but instead watching the 4-H youth develop poise, and confidence and leadership abilities over time. Chuck excels when it comes to meeting youth where they are at, and pushing them just enough to grow exponentially.”

“Chuck allows and encourages any youth interested in showing dairy cattle, to exhibit his farm’s animals at the local county and state fairs. Usually, the 8-15 youth each summer are not youth who have grown up around Dairy Cattle, or even on farms. Chuck strives to give all youth access to the dairy industry.”

“Chuck has often brought in other dairy farmers and cattle enthusiasts to help mentor and work with 4-H members. He is cognizant of the fact that he alone isn’t what builds and empowers these youth; it takes a village of dedicated adults sharing their skills, and meeting with individuals to ensure each member is receiving the assistance, and care that they need. It is estimated that more than 40 other adults have assisted with dairy judging over the years; many current volunteers are alumni of the program itself.”

“Over the 51 years Chuck has worked with these teams, there have always been a strong mix of boys and girls, town and rural youth, and all ages. Chuck has offered many youth opportunities they never would have gotten otherwise. Most children today do not grow up on farms, but Chuck believes all kids should have the opportunity to spend time and grow on one if they choose.”

“You can’t spend too much time with Chuck before you’re laughing at something – he will make sure of it. He always works to make the dairy project, and other 4-H projects both fun, as well as educational. Many people will attest to the fact that you can come into the project pretty nervous, but if Chuck is there, it won’t last long. His positive energy is infectious. Youth and adults who know him will say they can go to him with issues in their life, and he is always willing to lend an ear, and some sage advice.”

The letters of recommendation were nothing short of a glowing tribute to the man who helped shaped many a young person. Tom Morris writes: “An entire book could be written on Chuck’s career and the success of their judging teams, which have been well documented. But more importantly has been the tremendous development of the individuals who have participated on his teams over the years. Chuck’s patient approach to coaching has developed skills well beyond dairy cattle judging.… As a member of one generation in a string of generations dedicated to 4-H and St Croix County agriculture, Chuck has worked tirelessly for area youth and agriculture as a whole. These include fundraising for new facilities at the St Croix County fairgrounds, as well as being a driving force for the St Croix County Farm-City Days, which several thousand non-farm visitors attend annually. Volunteering yearly, the Kruschke family has also hosted two times to date. Chuck’s tremendous impact on the area’s 4-H program and member families has been felt for decades and will for decades into the future. I know of no one whom I could more highly recommend for this distinguished recognition. Few people have ever given more of their time, their talents and their resources to area 4-H youth than Charles Kruschke.”

Bob Frank writes in part: “Chuck has been the Riverside dairy project leader for fifty years during which he has encouraged so many of our youth to understand what it takes to not only exhibit animals at the fair, but to excel and take an interest in a career in the dairy industry. He has taught many young people to understand that the amount of hard work required to be a part of this program is very rewarding…With his sense of humor and a way to engage young people in conversation or participate in an activity, his involvement over the years has impacted countless number of youth and kept them involved even into their adult years…Chuck is an excellent candidate for this award. His ability to dedicate himself without seeking personal gain is truly a gift.”

Some of what Darren Dittman had to say about Chuck included: When the spring comes, you can always look forward to Chuck’s welcoming phone call inviting the children to partake in the dairy judging program. The miles that have been driven are enormous. The friendships that have been created are endless. The positivity that has been enhanced through learning how to become a better public speaker is priceless. All of these benefits are exemplifying the qualities that have been bestowed upon by Chuck Kruschke. It is not just the dairy judging teams. His overall commitment and dedication to the youth is incredible. He has coached the 4-H clubs softball teams, donated his time, talents, and animals to children who want to show dairy cattle at the county and state fairs, and promoted 4-H in a manner that bestows a great example of leadership upon the many children that have crossed his path…His leadership qualities are extremely vast and without judgment.”

Besides being the dairy project leader and judging coach, Chuck also coached the Riverside 4-H’s softball team for 16 years, was on the St. Croix County 4-H Leaders Council for eight years holding both the office of president and vice president. He is also currently on the St. Croix County Dairy Committee.

Other highlights that were included in Chuck’s resume for the application were: 1970 to Present Numerous county awards through 51 years as a 4-H leader, 1983 Coached the National Champion 4-H judging team, 1990 St. Croix County Living Memorial Award, 1992 Recipient of the Wisconsin Holstein Association Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder Award

Greater Community Work: 1973 to 2017 Judged the dairy cattle show for over 100 fairs including Minnesota State Fair Junior Show, and Assistant Judge Wisconsin State Fair 4-H Dairy Show (1983), 1973 to 2020 St. Croix County Fair Board Member, 1983 to Present Assisted in facilitating St. Croix County Farm City Days, Hosted on family farm in 1983 and 2016, 1985 to 2020 Facilitated Kiddie Tractor Pull at St. Croix County Fair, 2004 to 2020 Founded and facilitated St. Croix County Fair youth talent show contest, had multiple state talent show winners over the years.

Although Chuck no longer milks, he continues to help on the family farm that two of his sons now run. Chuck and Mary also have another son that works in agriculture and one daughter who works in Minnesota.

When you see Chuck at the farm or the St. Croix County Fair this summer be sure and congratulate him on this prestigious award.