Glenhaven Happenings 6-1-2022

May 21 – 27, 2022

It’s the kickoff to summer! Woohoo! And, the weather seems to be turning that same corner, with sunshiny skies and warm temps. But, this is also a weekend to remember our family and friends who served this great country and made the ultimate sacrifice. God bless the Gold Star families and the communities that mourn the passing of a lost loved one, a hero, a friend.

Our week started with exercise. A large group for a Monday, but we had fun playing “Marian in the Middle.” Good times were had by all! We laughed through our coffee time and continued into Pictionary. Cherrie was the big winner of the latter. A retired school teacher, she had probably seen lots of rudimentary drawings in her tenure; therefore, mine did not surprise her. She was “on!”

In the afternoon, we celebrated two May birthdays and had a blast with a balloon war. It was supposed to be balloon juggling, but the residents had another idea. Even our CNAs and nurse got involved! So much energy (definitely sugar from the cupcakes).

Tuesday morning we welcomed Boyceville Methodist Church. The Pastor did a fantastic job with her sermon and song choices. The residents appreciated her time and individual attention. Also, we started our Travel Series again. This time we visited the islands of Hawaii. Wow! Gorgeous filmography and beautiful storytelling about the culture of the Hawaiian people. Fun fact: the Hawaiian language only has 12 letters. Do you know them? Our residents were captivated by the exquisite beauty of the islands, their volcanoes and of course, the luaus. Norman and Willard sat right up front to not miss seeing the Hawaiian dancers in their grass skirts. Mahalo Aloha!

On Wednesday, we had BINGO! which was hosted by our travel nurse, Jennifer. So many Jennifers…Nurse Jennifer and Hairdresser Jennifer…on a Wednesday. It was an enjoyable day for the residents even though the weather was less so.

Thursday began with Breakfast Trivia about Memorial Day. Household E took the lead by 3 points. As it stands, there is one more Tuesday for Household D to catch up. Exercise and coffee time followed with a small group of residents. We finished the morning by making Memorial Day wreaths from paper plates and patriotic colored flowers.

TC & the Heuts entertained us Thursday afternoon.

We had a beautiful Friday morning. The residents played balloon volleyball, had hot chocolate (a fan favorite!) and rolled dice. Emma came away as the Grand Champion! After lunch, a few residents soaked up the sunshine and comfortable temperature by checking the flowers in the raised beds. Then, we concluded the day with popcorn and High Noon.

First summer holiday weekend, hurray! And, always remember: We are the Home of the Free BECAUSE of the Brave! Honor our fallen. He pule nui! (Have a great week!)

Sandy Wilsnach,

Activity Director