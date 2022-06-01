Elk Mound school district receives 80 applications for open enrollment

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound Board of Education approved 80 applications for open enrolling into the school district next fall at the May 23 meeting.

Along with applications for 80 students to open enroll into the district, there were 11 applications for open enrolling out of the district, said Eric Wright, school district administrator.

Something like 50 or 60 percent of those applications will actually end up open enrolling into the district, he said.

Students can apply for open enrollment in up to three school districts.

The actual number of students who open enroll into or out of the school district will not actually be known until after school starts next fall, Wright said.

Construction

Construction is moving right along on the referendum-approved projects.

The school district expects to take ownership of the boys’ and girls’ locker rooms next week, Wright said.

Work continues on removing equipment from the technical education room, and roofing will start on the high school next week, he said.

The turn-over date for the middle school gymnasium remodel is expected on August 1, Wright said, adding that work on the library will begin in June.

Voters in the Elk Mound school district approved a $15 million referendum question in April of 2020.

The referendum projects include safety and security updates at all three schools; STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) classroom updates (woodworking and metal shops); building systems that will include roofs and boilers at all three schools as well as Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) updates; library improvements; a new high school band room; a new middle school gymnasium; remodeling the existing middle school gymnasium into classrooms; updating the high school locker rooms; athletic field improvements; and extending the weight room.

Other business

In other business, the Elk Mound Board of Education:

• Accepted the resignations of Kristin Cowell, school psychologist; Kennedy Rusk, elementary teacher; and Mikayla Ewert, special education teacher.

• Approved affiliation with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) for the 2022-2023 school year.

• Took no action on approving an HVAC contractor. Wright said he needed more information before the school board could act.

• Approved a request for retirement from Mike Kirby, custodian.

• Confirmed June 20 as the next meeting date for the Elk Mound Board of Education.

• Approved continuing the boys’ golf cooperative with Colfax for the next two years.

Following a closed session, the Elk Mound Board of Education:

• Approved hiring Paola Cortese and Delaney Schober as elementary teachers.

• Approved hiring Brad Wesley as the middle school volleyball coach.

• Approved Andrea Rosenthal as the student representative to the Board of Education.

• Approved hiring Kayla Grahovac as a school psychologist.

• Approved hiring Jenna Sturgis as an occupational therapist.

• Approved compensation for the special education paraprofessionals.