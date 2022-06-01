DC PR&D issues “affidavit of correction” for Tainter Shores and Ridges outlot

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — After nearly 30 years, a three-acre outlot in Tainter Shores and Ridges can now be developed.

In November of 1995, a plat was recorded for the First Addition to Tainter Shores and Ridges for 16 lots and two outlots with a condition of approval that prohibited the construction of buildings for human habitation and the installation of septic systems on the two outlots, said Tom Carlson, county surveyor, at the Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee’s May 24 meeting.

According to information included in the meeting packet, the restriction was a condition of the final plat imposed by the Wisconsin Department of Industry, Labor and Human relations in a letter dated June 28, 1995.

Three years later, in 1998, the owner of Outlot 1 provided information to the state for the release of the restriction on Outlot 1, Carlson said.

In December of 1998, the Wisconsin Department of Commerce determined the information that had been supplied adequately confirmed Outlot 1 is acceptable for development using a private onsite wastewater treatment system (POWTS), he said.

Nearly 30 years later, no correction has been recorded, Carlson said.

Outlot 1, which is completely wooded and has some steep slopes, is currently owned by Allen and Robin Foster, who would like to sell the lot, he said.

Dunn County’s zoning ordinance prohibits structures on outlots, and Outlot 1 would be more valuable if it was a buildable lot, Carlson said.

The biggest issue is whether there can be sanitation on the lot, and subsequent soil borings showed there could be a POWTS, he said.

Outlot 1 is over three acres and is large for an outlot. Most outlots are much smaller, more like a quarter of an acre, Carlson said.

The restriction on building on Outlot 1 must be released, and an affidavit of correction is needed so the plat can be corrected and then recorded with the Register of Deeds, he said.

Outlot 1 is located in the Town of Tainter, but the Tainter Town Board and the Sherman Town Board must both approve the correction, Carlson said.

Tainter Shores and Ridges is located in Section 36 in the Town of Sherman and in Section 31 in the Town of Tainter.

As of the morning of the PR&D committee meeting, the Tainter Town Board and the Sherman Town Board had both approved the correction, with Tainter’s approval on May 12 and Sherman’s approval on May 19, Carlson said.

The affidavit of correction is long over-due, he said.

A certified survey map (CSM) will be needed, but the CSM would be reviewed by county staff and does not need to come before the PR&D committee, Carlson said.

The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee unanimously approved the affidavit of correction for Outlot 1 in Tainter Shores and Ridges.

Other business

In other business, the Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee:

• Approved a rezone for Christine Oest, Colfax, from General Agriculture to Residential 1 for four acres in the Town of Tainter. The four acres had initially been expected to be sold to the adjacent property owners to the south, but the sale fell through, leaving the parcel cut off from the original 10-acre parcel that was recently rezoned to R1, said Ann Wodarczyk, Dunn County Zoning administrator.

• Approved a rezone for John Thomas, Menomonie, for two acres in the Town of Dunn from General Agriculture to Residential 2 . The Town of Dunn’s comprehensive land use plan and Dunn County’s comprehensive land use plan for property adjacent to the parcel indicate the future land use as residential.