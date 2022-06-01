Bulldogs send two athletes to state track meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — After competing in the Division 3 sectional meet held in Colfax May 26, Boyceville High School will be represented at the WIAA State track and field meet by one girl and one boy when they travel to La Crosse next Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.

Junior Haylie Rasmussen claimed a second place in the high jump with a leap of 5’ 1” which was the same height as the first-place finisher Mackenzie Tarman of Turtle Lake. Rasmussen had more misses in her attempts however.

Sophomore Caden Wold earned a third place in the long jump going 20’ 8.25”. He was a little short from his personal best set at the regional meet earlier in the week.

There were athletes representing 41 schools with team points coming from the first eight places in each event. Besides Wold’s points, Peter Wheeldon earned points by placing sixth in the 400m run with a time of :52.68. He also finished 15th in the 300m hurdle event (:47.05).

The Bulldog girls almost had another state qualifier when Abbygail Schlough placed fifth in the pole vault. She cleared 8’ 6” but four other girls did the same and it came down to more missed attempts for that all important fourth spot.

Also competing for the girls were Jaden Stevens who was 10th in the 400m dash with a time of 1:05.12, Rasmussen was 10th in the triple jump and the 4x400m relay was also 10th with Lauren Becker, Stevens, Rasmussen and Shiloh Wheeldon.

The boys’ team placed 18th as it finished with nine points and the girls were 22nd after scoring 12 points. Grantsburg won the boy’s sectional crown with 81.5 points and Ladysmith won the girls’ championship with 64 points.