Boyceville baseball prevails in regional “pitching duel” against Cadott Hornets

BOYCEVILLE — Few expected Boyceville’s home regional baseball game played last Thursday against Cadott to turn into pitchers duel but that is exactly what happened.

Hornets’ freshman hurler Warren Bowe matched the Bulldogs’ senior ace Jacob Granley pitch-for-pitch in a contest that remained scoreless until Boyceville, seeded second in the playoffs, was finally able to manufacture a run in the bottom of the sixth without the aid of hit. The Bulldogs then held on for a 1-0 win over seventh-seeded Cadott (3-13) in the WIAA Division 3 regional opening (quarterfinal) contest played at Evenson Field May 26.

Granley and Bowe each surrendered just one hit in the game. While Bowe struck out nine and walked a pair, Granley whiffed 13 Hornet batters and surrendered just one walk in earning the victory following seven thrilling, and at times, nerve wracking innings of work on the mound.

The win propelled Boyceville (14-3) to a home showdown against #3 Spring Valley yesterday, Tuesday, May 31. The pair split their regular season series with each winning on their opponent’s home field. The winner will advance to play either Elk Mound or Mondovi in today’s regional championship game for a berth in next Tuesday’s sectional tournament at Copeland Park in La Crosse.

“With our scouting report we knew Cadott had a talented lefty freshman pitcher,” said Boyceville head coach Michael Roemhild. “I thought we would have more success than that though. I will give him (Bowe) credit, he had us flustered and he kept his composure on the mound. We couldn’t get anything started and before we knew it, it was 0-0 in the sixth inning.”

Fortunately, Roemhild had an ace up his sleeve and on the mound.

“Luckily for us we didn’t have just any pitcher on the mound,” stated Roemhild. “Our ace isn’t too bad himself. Jacob Granley pitched a heck of a game. This young man has just been unbelievable for us. He knew we needed him for all seven innings and he did not let us down. Jacob only gave up one hit, walked one, and struck out 13.”

It was Granley’s third and most important shut out of the season.

While Granley was mowing down the opposing batters his defense played well in support.

“Tyler Dormanen threw a guy out, Dawson McRoberts, Ira Bialzik, Bash Nielson and Isaac Bartz all made plays in the infield and Braden Roemhild tracked down a short pop fly,” Roemhild added.

When we the Bulldogs really needed a run, what turned out to be their only run, the seniors came through.

In the sixth, Ira Bialzik got on base thanks to a passed ball on a third strike. Granley then bunted Bialzik over to second and he went to third on passed ball. McRoberts then hit a sacrifice fly that brought Bialzik home with what turned out to be the game-winning run.

“Small ball at its finest,” noted Coach Roemhild.

Dawson McRoberts had the Bulldogs only hit, a lead-off single in the third inning.

“A lot of people asked me the next day what happened? My response….we won,” stated Roemhild. “In playoff baseball, that is all that matters.”

“Was it pretty? No! But pretty doesn’t go in the score book. What does is the final score and at the end of the day these guys didn’t give up. They fought as a team,” he added.

“Not many think we can beat Spring Valley. But you know who does? The 18 in our locker room. They are ready to battle. That’s all I ask for,” concluded Roemhild.