Menomonie Patriotic Council to host Memorial Day event

The Menomonie Patriotic Council will host Kevin McGrath of the United States Army as their keynote speaker on Monday, May 30th (Memorial Day) at 9:30 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery located on the east side of Menomonie-Lake Menomin on 13th St. NE.

Attendees will each receive a small ceremonial United States Flag.

Due to the length of the program, spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The road to the cemetery closes at 9:30 a.m. and stays closed through the ceremony. In case of heavy rain, services will be moved to the Kyote’s Den, E2339 HWY 29, Menomonie, WI which is three miles West of Menomonie on Highway 29