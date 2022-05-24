Glenwood City’s 2022 graduates awarded over $155,650 in scholarships

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — For the past several years graduating classes at Glenwood City High School have been the recipients of six-figure scholarship totals.

This year was no different.

The Class of 2022 was awarded $155,650 in schlarship monies it was announced during the senior awards banquet held May 18 and printed in an insert that accompanied the May 21 graduation program.

In all, 23 of the 36 class members will be receiving monetary awards.

The lion’s share of the monies came from post secondary sources such as colleges and universities.

Class valedictorian and president Brendan Booth received the largest total, $72,550, with nearly all of that sum coming via a pair of University of Notre Dame awards – a $7,500 Provost’s Scholarship and a $62,500 University Scholarship – both of which can be renewed for up to four years. Booth also received one of the ten Russell Meyer Scholarships (each valued at $1,500 this year), and a $350 Konder Family Cross Country Scholarship.

Honor student Samantha Peterson garnered $29,300 through five different scholarship awards, the largest being $26,800 from the Army National Guard Tuition Scholarship. She also received a $1,500 Russell Meyer Scholarship.

Class salutatorian Isabella Simmons received a trio of awards totaling $10,850 including the State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship worth $2,250 per year for four years. Simmons was next in line for the state award when valedictorian Brendan Booth chose to attend an out-of-state university. Simmons also pocketed a Russell Meyer Scholarship.

Four other honor students also received significant amounts. Alyssa Fouks was awarded $7,100 through seven separate scholarships; Kendall Schutz received a dozen awards valued at $5,350; Payten Knops’ three awards totaled $4,000; and Brady McCarthy collected $3,200 in scholarship monies through six awards.

The Russell Meyer Scholarship fund benefited ten graduates this year with each receiving $1,500.

A complete list of scholarship recipients and their respective awards follow:

Makenzi E. Anderson: George Johnston Memorial Scholarship—$250, Glenwood City Class of 1950 Scholarship—$500, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship—$250, Patricia & Laverne Gust—Class of 1947 Scholarship—$500, Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Health Science

Lindsey V. Bazille: Choral Department Award, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship—$100, Russell Meyer Scholarship—$1,500

Calli M. Benson: Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Health Science

Brendan J. Booth: Band Department Award, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship—$250, Glenwood City Band Boosters Scholarship—$150, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship—$200, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship—$100, Konder Family Cross Country Scholarship—$350, University of Notre Dame: Provost’s Scholarship—$7,500, University Scholarship—$62,500. Russell Meyer Scholarship—$1,500, Science Department Award, Social Studies Department Award, Spanish Department Award

Isabel J. Christmas: Brenda Cassellius-Wink Scholarship—$500, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship—$250, Russell Meyer Scholarship—$1,500

Carter R. Clemens: Countryview Woodworking Scholarship—$250, Dorothy Kuhn Memorial—$300, Glenwood City Wrestling Scholarship—$250, SF Insurance Group Scholarship—$500

Henry C. Draxler: Konder Family Cross Country Scholarship—$350, National Merit Finalist, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship—$300, Russell Meyer Scholarship—$1,500, Spanish Department Award

Matthew J. Forrest: Glen Hills Lions Club Scholarship—$500, Sheldon Nordell Memorial Scholarship—$2,000

Alyssa M. Fouks: Career & Technical Education Scholarship—$500, FNC Bank Scholarship—$500, Glenwood City Co-op Trust Scholarship—$500, Glenwood City FFA Alumni Scholarship—$3,000, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship—$100, Russell Meyer Scholarship—$1,500 University of River Falls Falcon Soar Award—$1,000, Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Finance

Morgan J. Johnson: Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship—$100, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship—$250, Patricia & Laverne Gust—Class of 1947 Scholarship—$500

Haley R. Klasse: Miss Glenwood City Queen Scholarship—$500

Ella E. Knops: Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Health Science

Payten K. Knops: Art Department Award, Nelson Defense Group Art Scholarship—$500, University of Wisconsin Stout: New Blue Devil First-Year Student Scholarship—$2,000, Wally Lindholm Memorial Scholarship—$1,500

Emma L. Lamb: Band Department Award, Glenwood City Band Boosters Scholarship—$150, Matson-Miller American Legion & Auxiliary Post 330 Wilson, WI—$500, Patricia & Laverne Gust—Class of 1947 Scholarship—$500, Topper Partnership Foundation Scholarship—$500, WEST Wisconsin Telecom Scholarship—$750

Hannah Mattingly: Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Finance

Brady J. McCathy: Chuck Rasmussen Captain’s Scholarship—$500, Eau Claire County Scholarship—$600, English Department Award, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship—$200, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship—$300, Physical Education Department Award, Ridge Runner Snowmobile Club Scholarship—$100, Russell Meyer Scholarship—$1,500

Justin T. Moe: Family & Consumer Science Department Award

Thomas A. Moede: Glenwood City Wrestling Scholarship—$400, Jerry Hoffman Memorial Scholarship—$1,000, Manufacturing Works Scholarship—$500, Matson-Miller American Legion & Auxiliary Post 330 Wilson, WI—$500, Technology Department Award

Austin J Nelson: AnnMarie Foundation Scholarship—$2,000, Bill Ullom Memorial Scholarship—$700, Business & Marketing Department Award, Konder Family Cross Country Scholarship—$350

Drew P. Olson: 10 or more Letter Winner Award, Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship—$200, Kay Logghe Inspirational Scholarship—$500, Math Department Award, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship—$300, Russell Meyer Scholarship—$1,500, Topper Partnership Foundation Scholarship—$500, WIAA Scholar Athlete Nominee

Samantha A. Peterson: Army National Guard Tuition Scholarship—$26,800, Glenwood City Elementary PTC Scholarship—$400, Konder Family Cross Country Scholarship—$350, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship—$250, Russell Meyer Scholarship—$1,500, Spanish Department Award

Aivree E. Raasch: Art Department Award, Business & Marketing Department Award, Patricia & Laverne Gust—Class of 1947 Scholarship—$500, Russell Meyer Scholarship—$1,500, WEAU Region 1—Teachers Association Scholarship—$250

Kendall J. Schutz: AnnMarie Foundation Technical Scholarship—$500, Brenda Cassellius-Wink Scholarship—$500, Chuck Rasmussen Captain’s Scholarship—$500, Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award, George Johnston Memorial Scholarship—$250, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship—$200, Glenwood City Fire Association Scholarship—$250, Glenhaven, Inc. Scholarship—$500, Glenwood City Vet Clinic Scholarship—$500, Kay Logghe Inspirational Scholarship—$500, Konder Family Cross Country Scholarship—$350, Mayo Clinic Health System Scholarship—$1,000, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship—$300, WIAA Scholar Athlete Nominee

Brenna R. Schwartz: Curry Ainsworth Post #168 Scholarship—$200, Premier Complex Ethic Award—$250, Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Marketing

Isabella V. Simmons: Academic Excellence Scholarship—$2,250 X 4 years—up to $9,000 total, Choral Department Award, Konder Family Cross Country Scholarship—$350, Physical Education Department Award, Russell Meyer Scholarship—$1,500

Owen N. Swenby: American Legion Auziliary Post #168, Glenwood City Basketball Scholarship—$200, Glenwood City Fire Association Scholarship—$250, Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship—$100, Glen Hills Lions Club Scholarship—$500, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship—$250, Marine Corps Military Tuition Assistance, Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship—$300

Julia J. Wittmer: Agriculture Department Award, Technical Excellence Scholarship—$2,500 X3 years—up to $6,750 total, Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Hospitality, Lodging & Tourism