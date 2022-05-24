GC Senior Center announces 5th grade essay winners

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — In January, fifth grade students at Glenwood City Elementary were asked by the Senior Center to write an essay about their favorite older adult. The Glenwood City Senior Center has been holding this intergenerational essay contest for over two decades.

Senior Center board President Alfie Schrank, along with Marge Quale, board secretary-treasurer and Barb Hagstrom, Glenwood City nutrition site nutrition program manager, announced the 2022 essay winners at the school Thursday, May 19.

Each winner received a certificate plus a cash award with $10 going to the first-place winners, $7.50 to second and $5 to third. All participants were also given a a dollar in coins.

The top three winners for both girls and boys and their essays are below:

Girls’ 1st place:

G’ma By Addyson Lee

Grandma Barb, also known as G’ma is the best person in my entire world! I have known her since, well ever! G’ma had babysat me throughout my entire childhood. No matter what I needed, she was always there.

Me and my grandma love to go shopping, and we both love to ride in the Jaguire. we both love to talk about Grandpa Dave and look at things. My G’ma and I love seeing each other. Unfortunately, Grandpa Dave passed away just a couple of months after the marriage. Grandpa Dave is still remembered dearly by everyone who knew him. G’ma might have lost her special person…but luckily I didn’t.

One of the main things we both have in common is that we are both hardworking, determined, girls. G’ma is a retired 70 year old lady, and is STILL working at the Glenwood City Senior Center and doing eveything for everyone else. G’ma is the most astonishing person you will ever meet!

In conclusion, G’ma is the best G’ma in the entire world. G’ma has driven me to school for almost two years. seeing G’ma everyday is the best thing in the entire world! G’ma is the best person ever!

Boys’ 1st place:

Vern By Waylon Fry

My neighbor Vern is 85 years old. He is really special to me and my family because when my mom and dad moved and vern showed us around. My neighbor showed us the farm and he helped my family with a lot of things. He was about 64 when he showed us around. His wife is Nola. She is very funny and nice. She showed us around too. Vern helped my dad at the farm a lot. He helped my dad with a lot of things. They were very generous people.

My family and I are really sad because he got cancer in his bladder. He fought so hard and had to get surgery lots of times. He fought through it. He felt a lot better, but then it was too late. The Cancer got to his lungs. Now we are all praying for him.

Vern has always been special to me. I don’t see him as an older neighbor. I see him as a nice and generous man. My family and I have been visiting him. He is pretty much family to us. My family and I hope he gets better. He is a very nice man.

Girls’ 2nd place:

My Papa and Nana

By Lexi Oehlke

My Papa Scott and Nana Cary are my Dad’s parents. I’ve always loved them. We do so much stuff together. I used to live close to them and ride my bike there in the summer. They take me shopping and get me sweets. And they always have chocolate milk at their house for me.

Last summer they bought me a go kart. My brother and I ride it all over the farm. In the summer we play badminton and croquet. Every time I spend the night we have delicious foods and watch and watch a movie. They usually get out their deep fryer and we fry chicken nuggets. They always come to watch my softball games.

They also have a pool and we always play in it. It’s so much fun. And every morning when I sleepover we go to Pegs. (A resturant.) And get a delicious breakfast. Plus Peg let’s me go back in the kitchen and make my pancakes.

Me and Nana always do crafts together and paint. We also play board games. Me and my Papa do farm work. we feed bales silage and feed 30 chickens. That’s what I love about my grandparents.

Boys’ 2nd place:

Grandma Yola

By Juan Rios Nino

My grandma Yola is a very nice grandma. We do many things together like play with each other and go outside and take pictures and she teaches me many things like magic tricks and teaches me how to cook. There are many things we have done like watching tv a lot.

We play video games together and she has won many rounds with the strongest characters. She reminds me to be successful in life and to never give up. We would make food all the time and get Mcdonalds and have many good times together.

Girls’ 3rd place:

Gramma Dianne

By Blake Wink

My Gramma Dianne was my best older friend. She would take me everywhere in her really cool Mustang car, and we would jam out to the radio, but as she got older I started to realize that we didn’t have all the time in the world like we used to. Then she got diagnosed with Cancer. I tried my best to stay strong for her but it was hard. We would watch the packer games with me and my family, she would make something we would call magic dip. She would also call me her lucky charm because a litttle bit after I was born the packers won the 2010 suiper bowl.

After my grandma was diagnosed with cancer we could not do as much as we used to. When ever we did something it had to be in her house it was hard but we got by. Sadly her cancer got worse so we had to take special precautions to visit her. But on December 8, 2017 Gramma died with all of her family surrounding her in her house. After she died I cried a lot. she will always have a special place in my heart.

Boys’ 3rd place:

All About my Grandma Paula

By Zach DeWitt

My Grandma’s name is Paula. Well my Grandma was very fun to do things with people like me and my Dad. She liked to go up to the family cabin in Hayward WI. She liked going on the Pontoon. She like going fishing but it wasn’t very often she went fishing. My Grandma and my Grandpa liked going on trip to France. My Grandma liked to cook and I loved her cooking that she made. My Grandma liked to go to the cabin on the Weakened and she liked to sit in her chair at the cabin. When I was a little baby when we went on the pontoon I used to take naps on the lake at the cabin. But sadly she got dicenoced with Pancreotic cancer. When I heard about it I was sad. She balded the cancer for 18 months but then sadly she died on september 20 of 2020. She is still my grandma while she is in heaven. She always talks to me after school. I am very happy that she has no pain. I am very thankful that I still have a Grandma in heaven. She is very nice to people.