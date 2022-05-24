Colfax Sportsmen’s Club represented at MOHEE

Approximately 2,300 students, plus 420 teachers and chaperons, attended the May 18-19 Midwest Outdoor Heritage Education Exposition (MOHEE) at the DNR’s MacKenzie Environmental Education Center at Poynette, Wis. Roughly 1,200 of those students filtered through the BB gun range which was staffed by dozens of Hunter Education instructors, including Jim Nosker representing the Colfax Sportsmen’s Club.

Schools from as far away as Galena, Ill., sent busses of students to the event.

Yearly MOHEE provides an unique field trip where students can be face-to-face with live wolves, lynx, badger, otter, bison and eagles, and participate in archery, airgun, fisheries, forestry, wildlife and other fun activities. Many activities correlate with multi-discipline state and national education standards.

Students receive information about on-going mentored programs so they can develop their outdoor skills and enjoy lifelong outdoor activities. Educators, trained safety instructors and other volunteer mentors provide an enriching participatory experience for students, connecting youth to Wisconsin’s natural resources, outdoor heritage and lifelong skills.

Admission is free and transportation grants are available through the MacKenzie Center.

Next year’s MOHEE will be May 17-18.