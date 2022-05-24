Boyceville school board accepts resignation of one biology teacher, hires another

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOCYEIVLLE — The Boyceville Board of Education accepted the resignation of one biology teacher and hired a replacement at the May 18 meeting.

Jenna Willi said in her letter dated May 6 that she intended to resign as the Life Science teacher at Boyceville High School at the end of the school year.

Willi said she has been a teacher for 12 years, that she had taught at Boyceville for seven years, and that she is pursuing a new career outside of the education system.

“I am thankful for the support, the wonderful staff, and the many fantastic students I have been fortunate to work with while working here. The things that are the best about teaching also make it the most difficult to leave,” she wrote.

The Boyceville Board of Education unanimously accepted Willi’s resignation.

Tyler Moy, Boyceville High School and Middle School principal, said he had received several applications for Willi’s position and that he was recommending Russell Richbrandt, who has been teaching in the Altoona school district.

Moy said Richbrandt had said he was interested in the Boyceville position because he wanted to be closer to family.

During the interview, Richbrandt had asked if there was a creek nearby (which would be important for instructional purposes), so Moy had taken him out the back door of the high school to see Tiffany Creek.

The Boyceville Board of Education unanimously approved hiring Russell Richbrandt as the Life Science teacher at Boyceville High School.

Other business

In other business, the Boyceville Board of Education:

• Approved hiring Kristen Globensky as a middle school special education teacher. Globensky is a student teacher at Boyceville and “has done a nice job here,” Moy said.

• Approved hiring Ivan Schlough as the full-time evening custodian at the middle school and high school.

• Approved awarding diplomas to 49 students in the Class of 2022 who have met the school district’s graduation requirements and have met all state requirements.

• Approved eight applications to open enroll out of the school district. Three of the applicants are applying for Little Sprouts Academy in Menomonie; three of the applicants are applying to the Menomonie school district, two of which attend there now, have moved into the Boyceville district, but still want to go to school in Menomonie; one is applying to Glenwood City and one homeschooled student is applying to three virtual schools.

• Approved five of six applications to open enroll into the school district. Three of the applicants are from Colfax, two are from Menomonie and one is from Prairie Farm. Nick Kaiser, district administrator, recommended that one of the applications from Menomonie not be accepted.

• Approved leaving the Board of Education positions “as is” with Tim Sempf as president; Jeremy Mittlestadt as vice president; Erik Evenson as treasurer; Amber Carlsrud as clerk.

• Approved Sempf as the Wisconsin Association of School Board’s delegate and Mittlestadt as the alternate.

• Approved Evenson as the CESA 11 representative.

• Approved a list of Board of Education meeting dates for the 2022-2023 school year, with a change to September 28 instead of September 21. All meetings will begin at 6 p.m.