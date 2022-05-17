Trempealeau county man sentenced to 18 years in prison

MADISON – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Levi A. Robb, 41, of Osseo, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 18 years in prison for producing child pornography. This term of imprisonment is to be followed by 20 years of supervised release. Robb pleaded guilty to this charge on January 5, 2022.

In 2020, a 10-year-old girl told her father that Robb sexually assaulted her several years earlier. She was forensically interviewed and disclosed extensive sexual abuse by the defendant. She also reported that he took pictures of the assaults.

When investigators from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s office arrested Robb for the sexual assaults, they seized his phone and searched it. They did not find pictures of the assault on it but did find numerous other images depicting child pornography. The defendant was released on a signature bond following this arrest but before law enforcement found the explicit images.

Officers went to re-arrest Robb for possessing child pornography and found him in possession of another phone. On this phone, officers found explicit images that the defendant produced of the 10-year-old girl, made when she was between 5 and 7 years old.

Judge Conley called Robb’s conduct “reprehensible beyond words” and said the gravity of the defendant’s conduct warranted a sentence above the mandatory minimum allowed by law.

The charge against Robb was the result of an investigation conducted by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Osseo Police Department, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office, and Trempealeau County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman prosecuted this case.