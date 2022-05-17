Bulldog thinclads compete in Colfax, host invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Taking advantage of the warm and sunny conditions that followed both of last week’s storms, Boyceville took part in a pair of track and field invitationals including its own.

The Bulldogs struggled to score points in the Colfax Invitation held last Tuesday, May 10. The Boyceville boys were shut out of the 23-school meet while the girls finished 21st, scoring just three points.

Things improved for Boyceville in its own invitational two days later.

Despite Tiffany Creek’s overflowing waters steadily rising throughout the May 12 event, thanks to the previous evening’s deluge, the track remained dry under sunny and warm conditions for the Bulldogs and their eight other competing schools.

The Boyceville girls scored 48 points to finish seventh in the home invitational while the boys came in eighth after scoring 45 points.

Boyceville closed out the regular season yesterday in Glenwood City at the 2022 Dunn-St. Croix Conference track and field championships.

The Bulldogs will travel to Durand next Monday, May 23 for the WIAA Division 3 regional. The top four place winners in each regional event will then advance to the sectional meet in Colfax on Thursday, May 26.

Colfax Invitational

Junior Makayla Schewe’s seventh-place finish in the pole vault and an eighth by sophomore Jaden Stevens in the 800 meter run were the only points that Boyceville garnered all day at the May 10 Colfax Invitaional.

Those two place finishes provided the Lady Bulldogs with three points, good for 21st place.

The Boyceville boys did not have a single athlete finish eighth or better in any of the 18 events, and therefore, did not score or place in the 23-school invitational.

Boyceville Invitational

After being shut out two days prior in Colfax, the Boyceville boys’ rebounded for 45 points and an eighth-place finish in its own nine-team invite last Thursday, May 12.

Junior Peter Wheeldon had the top finish among the Boyceville competitors. He won the 400 meters in :54.67 and placed second in the 200 meters (:23.97).

Senior Beck Wendland finished fourth in both hurdling events – the 110 meter highs and 300 meter intermediates.

Junior Dean Olson also scored points in a pair of events for the Bulldogs. He was seventh in the pole vault and eighth in the 400 meters.

Seniors Keegan Plemon placed sixth in the discus while junior Brandon Dunn came in seventh in the shot put.

The Boyceville girls also had three individuals score points in a pair of events.

Junior Haylie Rasmussen jumped 5’ 1” to take second in the high jump and was third in the triple jump.

Sophomore Jaden Stevens finished fifth in the 400 meters and was seventh in he 200 meters.

Senior Shiloh Wheeldon copped a sixth in the 300 m low hurdles and was seventh in the 100 meter highs.

The Bulldogs also had a trio place in the girls’ pole vault where juniors Makayla Schewe and Abby Schlough were third and four, respectively, and freshman Lauren Becker was seventh.

Schlough was also sixth in the triple jump and Becker finished seventh in the 300 m low hurdles.