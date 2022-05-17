Area Storm Damage and Flooding

WASH OUT — A section of 140th Street and a driveway at N11131 in theDunn County Town of Tiffany were washed out Thursday morning, May 12 by the heavy rains the fell overnight. The road had to be temporarily closed until repairs could be made. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
AN uprooted Pine tree laid on the roof of a garage at a residence at along County Road DD in Town of Springfield following last week’s severe thunderstorms that brought high winds and dumped over six inches of rain throughout the area. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
BRIDGE OVER TROUBLED WATERS — The deluge of rain from last Wednesday evening’s and Thursday morning’s thunderstorms caused the Tiffany Creek behind the Boyceville High School/MIddle School to overflow its banks and create a temporary lake. Several youth and some adults seemed to enjoy the flooding they swam in it as temperature rose into the 90s by late afternoon May 12. In the photo above, kids stood on the pedestrian bridge to crosses over the creek but was nearly swallowed up by the raising flood waters. —photo by Shawn DeWitt