14 honor students to lead GCHS’s Class of 2022 commencement

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City High School class of 2022 will graduate this Saturday morning, May 21 with 14 honor students.

The commencement program is slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. in the high school gymnasium.

Valedictorian Brendan Booth and salutatorian Isabella Simmons are featured in Tribune Press Reporter’s Special 2022 Graduation section that is part of this week’s edition.

Following below are the 12 other honor students.

Aivree Raasch

Aivree is the daughter of Jennifer & Patrick Anderson and Chad Raasch.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

AP English Language, because Mr. Popko teaches it and I like the way he teaches.

Personal Finance, because I like learning information I can apply to real life, and I enjoy listening to Ms. G. apply her life experiences to what we learn.

I enjoyed studio art because I liked how we could take our own direction with the artwork we created, so long as we applied the general theme.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

Probably hanging out with my friend Lucas in compass (study hall) before he moved. That’s not a specific event, but we had fun if there was free time after doing homework.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

I was involved in art club during freshman year. I suppose I have to say that was my favorite by default, because otherwise, I didn’t do much for extracurriculars.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

My plans are to just work during the summer to save some money, and maybe explore my interests a little bit.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I’m planning to attend CVTC for Digital Marketing.

Alyssa Fouks

Alyssa is the daughter of Bob and Cindy Fouks.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

Any of Vanderwaal’s classes- Enjoy being in the ag room because the classes relate to real life and are always interesting.

Junior year accounting- this is where I learned what I wanted to do in my future

Band/Choir- I have always enjoyed making music and singing so having the opportunity to take classes and get credit for something I love doing made high school fun.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

My most memorable moment in high school was when I competed for the first time in an accounting application event for Deca and ended up taking first place overall. This was memorable to me because I had no idea what I was doing going into it so to win it felt unreal.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

FFA- all 4 years; Band- all 4 years; Choir- all 4 years; Deca- Senior year; Volleyball- Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior year; National Honor Society- Senior year; Student Council- Senior year.

FFA was by far my favorite and most memorable high school activity. I have always had a passion for agriculture and I was able to show it through FFA. I have also shown at the fair for the past 10 years, 6 of them being through FFA. I served as our chapter President and it has been an honor getting to express my leadership skills through FFA. FFA will definitely be what I miss the most about high school.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

This summer I plan to work and spend one last summer with my high school friends before college. I also plan to spend time working with both my pigs and my heifer to prepare them for show at the fair. I am going to Hawaii in August and plan to spend the rest of the summer at the lake fishing or camping with my family.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I will be attending the University of Wisconsin River Falls in the fall. My major will be accounting and I plan on working towards becoming a Certified Public Accountant!

Brady McCarthy

Brady is the son of Phillip McCarthy and Cindy Drury.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

AP English because the teacher was very personable and willing to help out the class. The class was fun while also learning new information.

Animal science is another very fun class that I have a lot of my friends in. Not only is the class fun but I’m learning about things that are fun to learn about.

Entrepreneurship was another fun class that I got to explore the realm of creating a new idea and carrying it out into the real world.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event that happened in high school was our playoff game vs Turtle Lake in football. We all had high hopes and ambition to win the game and that’s exactly what we did.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Sports- 4 years of involvement and this was my favorite because of the pure enjoyment of playing something I loved to do with my best friends.

I was also involved in a youth group where we went on mission trips during the summer. I have been involved in this for my whole high school career.

Another activity that was fun that I got to be involved in was the school musical. It was a very fun time with my friends performing in front of a bunch of people. This happened 2 times during high school.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I want to work construction for my step dad and learn some new information that will help me with my future. I also want to spend time filming and editing videos because it’s something I enjoy.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I plan to attend the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point for a degree in Forestry Management.

Emma Lamb

Emma is the daughter of Matthew and Chandra Lamb.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes?

My favorite classes throughout high school have definitely been my business classes. My junior year, I took Accounting One, as well as Entrepreneurship with Ms. Goodman and that really solidified my decision to study business in college. I have really enjoyed my AP English classes with Mr. Popko, because they have been challenging, but interesting. I also enjoyed chemistry with Mr. Ketola, mainly because of the class atmosphere.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event that happened while I was in high school was definitely all I’ve been able to do within the music department. I’ve participated in numerous UWEC and DSC All Conference Honors Bands, solo and ensembles, marching band, and the band trip to Florida. Just recently, I was able to participate in the All School Musical, which is definitely a memory that will last a lifetime. I’m so grateful for all of these opportunities, and it will for sure be something that I’ll miss the most from high school, especially since I got to do all of it with my dad as my teacher.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Throughout high school, I’ve participated in DECA (4 years), Student Council (4 years), Yearbook (4 years), National History Club (4 years), Tri M Music Honor Society (1 year), Band (4 years), Choir (4 years), Art Club (1 year), FCCLA (1 year), Softball (1 year), Volleyball (2 years), and Volleyball Manager (1 year). I have also served as the Class of 2022 Secretary for the past two years. This year, I was selected to serve as a member of the Wisconsin DECA Leadership Council. DECA has by far been my favorite activity throughout high school, and it has helped me decide on a future career path.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I will work at Kwik Trip in Wilson this summer.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

In the fall, I plan on attending the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire to pursue a degree in business or communications.

Isabel Christmas

Isabel is the daughter of James and Vicki Christmas.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

My favorite classes in highschool have been all of my science classes. They are a little challenging, but you are always learning new things. I liked all three of my art classes this year because it challenged me to think outside the box and be more creative and out of my comfort zone. My very favorite class was gym because it was a time of the day to go have fun with your friends and not think about anything else.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event that happened while I was in high school was this year for homecoming when the senior girls danced and did the lip sync together. It was a time for all of us to have fun, do a cool dance, and spend time with each other.One of my favorite things throughout high school was the band trip to Florida, it was a time to never forget. Another memorable moment was this year the choir group, woodwind choir, and clarinet choir all made it to state for solo and ensemble.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

I ran cross country freshman year as well as played basketball and ran track. I made varsity in track freshman year. Sophomore and junior year I played volleyball and part of junior year I ran track again. Track was my favorite activity in highschool because you had all different options of events and you can pick something just for you.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

This summer I will be living in Eau Claire and I’ll be working full time at Kwik Trip. On my free time I am going to spend time with friends and family before the school year starts up.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I am going to Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. I will be taking the prerequisites to major in Diagnostic Medical Sonography to become an Ultrasound Tech.

Drew Olson

Drew is the son of Patrick and Holly Olson.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes?

My favorite high school classes were AP Language, Phy. Ed, and Power Energy. AP Language could be stressful at times, but most of the class we debated on things, and it was a good time. Phy. Ed got me out of the classroom doing physical activity, which was great. Power Energy I learned a variety of things, from solving mechanical problems to building rube goldberg contraptions.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

Probably the most memorable event for me was when the school shut down in the fall of 2021. Due to close contact tracing, over 75% of the school was sent home, and my classes that day consisted of two other students. It was pretty cool, but also intimidating being one of the few students still in school for that day. A couple of friends and I got out of some of our classes and just joined in on the Phy. Ed classes.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

The list of things I was involved in during high school consist of; Basketball – 4 years; Football – 4 years; Baseball – 2 years; Track – 2 years; Choir – 4 years; Band – 4 years; NHS – 2 years; Student Council – 2 years; 2 Musicals.

My favorite activity was football. Friday nights were some of my favorite nights of the year. I had so much fun with my teammates on the field, even during our worst games. The energy emitted during the games brought everyone up.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

During the summer, I plan to spend time with my family and friends, as well as take up a summer job.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

After high school, I plan on attending UW-Madison with Civil Engineering as my major.

Henry Draxler

Henry is the son of Chuck & Lara Draxler, and Laura Draxler.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

AP Calculus – I’ve always found math to be fun, and calculus is especially interesting to me

AP English Lit/Lang – English was never my strong suit, but my teacher Mr. Popko made the class and the subject genuinely enjoyable

Spanish – I enjoy learning about languages, and having weird Spanish teachers is a big plus as well

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event of my time in high school would have to be my last Cross Country

meet senior year. I had been part of XC since 6th grade, and though I wasn’t good at it by any metric, the sport still made a huge impact on who I am as a person. Watching such an important era of my life finally come to an end was a significant moment in my high school career.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Cross Country (9-12), Band/Pep Band/Marching Band (9-12), Spanish Club (12)

Although Cross Country meant a lot to me, being involved in the HS band was much more important to me. This is due in part to my passion for making music, and in part to how amazing our school’s band program is (thank you Mr. Lamb!)

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I’ll be spending a lot of time getting ready for college this summer, whether it be financially preparing with a summer job, mentally preparing to move out and live on my own, or physically preparing by completing all the paperwork and other requirements associated with starting college.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I will be attending the University of Chicago, and I will likely be majoring somewhere in the computer science area, but I haven’t picked a minor yet.

John Hager

John is the son of John and Jessica Hager.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

Physics because it was actually really boring but my friends and I made the class enjoyable for us.

Criminal Minds because it was a class of mine that was actually interesting and kept me engaged. It was also a class with seniors that we had last year and I had some really good friends in that class.

Calculus is also one of my favorite classes because Ms Lamb makes it fun and we all get along.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event that happened while I was in high school was when I went to watch girls cross country run at state and they were so close to winning.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Cross country (2018-2020) and Track (2021) My favorite activity was track because the coaches made it fun and cared about our performances. It was a positive experience and made some friends that I have made some of the best memories with.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

This summer I will switch to working full time. I will try and save my money the best I can but also still spend some of it while going out with friends. I will not give myself really any free days this summer because they will all be spent doing something. I am going to be spending a lot of my time hanging out with friends and keeping my mental health high.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

In the fall I will be attending the technical college, CVTV. I will major in business.

Kendall Schutz

Kendall is the daughter of Matthew Schutz and Amy Postle.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

CVTC General/ Advanced Anatomy and Physiology – I enjoyed these classes because they’re going to help me in my future career of nursing. They also provide me with a head start on college classes. The anatomy of the human body interests me which is another reason I enjoyed these classes.

Junior Year Human Anatomy – I enjoyed this class because I had a great teacher, Mrs. Ohman, and learning about the human body interested me. This class also helped me decide the major I chose.

Junior year accounting- I enjoyed this class because the people and teacher always made it interesting.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event that happened was going to state in Cross Country all four years of high school. This was the most memorable because it was the most exciting thing that happened. It also showed me what hard work can get you.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Cross Country – All four years; Basketball- All four years; Softball- All four years; Choir and Band- Freshman and Sophomore year; National Honors Society – Senior year.

My favorite out of these activities were Cross Country and Softball. I had a ton of success in both these sports. Cross Country my freshman year we were Sectional champions. My sophomore year we were Conference and Sectional champions. My junior and senior year I qualified for state as an individual. Softball my freshman and junior year we were Conference and Regional Champions. My sophomore season was lost due to covid but would have had another great year. Both of these sports have taught me about leadership and hard work. Another reason these sports are so special to me was because I had the best coach, my dad. Growing up he had always been my coach but it got more real when I got to high school. He always pushed me to be my best and expected so much out of me which is why I had so much success in these sports. I’ve enjoyed all the extra hours putting in work to be better even though there were many disagreements. All the championships and state runs outweighed those disagreements. The memories that were made with my dad are memories that will be with me forever. Overall these two sports have had a huge impact in my life and I will cherish the memories I made forever.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

This summer I plan to work and spend one last summer with my high school friends before moving. At some point this summer I plan to move into my apartment in Eau Claire. I am also going to Colorado for one last summer adventure before college starts.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

Next fall I will be attending CVTC in Eau Claire to major in Nursing.

Lindsey Bazille

Lindsey is the daughter of Dedric and Lisa Bazille.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes?

My favorite classes have been choir, marketing, and AP Literature. I’ve always enjoyed music and choir with Mrs. Hierlmeier and have fun singing with everyone and performing in concerts and musicals. I also enjoyed Marketing my junior year, and tapping for it my senior year. I liked working with the school store and designing new clothes and advertisements for it. Another favorite was AP Literature my junior year. We read novels all year in this class and I enjoy reading fiction books instead of articles, and the books we read were interesting and drew us in.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event that happened in high school was during our senior year homecoming. The senior girls lip synced to Price Tag from Pitch Perfect and it was so fun. We practiced for weeks learning the dance and everyone cheered and enjoyed watching it.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Musicals (The Addams Family 2021, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat 2022); Jazz Choir (2019-2022); Choir & Band (2019-2022); Marching Band (2019-2022); Deca (2022); Solo & Ensemble (2019-2022); Honors Band (2019); Honors Choir ( 2020-2022).

My favorite activity was being in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat because kids from every grade were in it and we all became friends. The practices and performances were so much fun and the whole community was able to come watch it.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

This summer I plan on working to save money for college, and hanging out with my friends as much as possible before we head to different colleges in the fall.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

In the fall I will attend the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire. I am currently undecided on my major but am considering marketing or something business related. I plan on participating in choirs and theater in Eau Claire too.

Payten Knops

Payten is the daughter of Jamie Knops and Jacey Norberg.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes?

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

My favorite classes in high school have been Art, Chemistry, and Choir. I enjoy art because it is the one place where I can relax and be myself. I took chemistry my junior year and it was a very small class. There were only 7 people in it so we all got very close, we also got to spend a lot of time with Ketola and we got to hear all of his amazing stories from his past. I also really love choir because I love to sing and all of my friends are around me and we just make it fun.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable memory I have from highschool was our senior year homecoming. it was amazing for me because I had been watch homecoming pep fests since I was in elementary but by the time I got into highschool a lot of the fun stuff they got to do had already been fazed out and then we had corona take away everything that we had left but by senior year almost everything was back. One of the really major things that I remember was our senior girls lip sync. We lip synced to the price tag from pitch perfect and we spent weeks working on it and almost every girl in our grade participated which was honestly the best part.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

DECA 2018-2022; Band 2014-2022; Solo Ensemble 2018-2022; Honers Band 2021-2022; Choir 2015-2022; Jazz Choir 2021-2022; Musical 2021-2022; Cheerleading 2020-2022; Cross County 2015-2020.

I’d say DECA was one of my favorite things that I participated in in high school. It showed me that I could do things that I never thought I could do. I also met a lot of amazing people from all over Wisconsin who were participating in DECA and I would recommend it to anyone.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

For the summer after graduation I plan to continue working at Goodwill like I have been for the past year and a half and I hope to get another part time job teaching to help me get some experience for my future. I also plan to make the best out of my summer and travel as much as I can while have lots of fun with my friends.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I am planning on attending college at UW Stout and majoring in Art Education.

Samantha Peterson

Samantha is the daughter of Karen and Kenneth Peterson.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

My top three favorite classes in high school were AP English Literature with Mr. Popko, Freshman Biology with Mrs. Ohman, and Chemistry with Dr, Ketola. AP English Lit. was one of my favorites because of the variety of novels we read. From Beowulf to Life of Pi; they all broadened my horizons for literature. Biology with Mrs. Ohman was another favorite because there was never a dull moment. Her passion for her teaching was reflected in me as I felt the passion to learn. And finally, any class with Dr. Ketola was interesting. Sometimes, his random noises in the middle of a test were enough to help me finish it before the class was over.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event that happened while I was in high school wasn’t during school at all. It was every aspect of cross country meets. Although during the actual meet I was out of breath and most likely having heart palpitations, the best part was spending time with my team and screaming my lungs out as I cheered for them. The loud bus rides to and from meets were also a really fun part of high school.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

I was in FCCLA, National Honors Society, Track and Field, and Cross Country. My favorite of these activities was cross country. The team truly made me feel as though I had a family. It didn’t matter if you had a faster time or a slower one, we were all suffering together.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I enlisted in the Army National Guard in January and will be starting my 10 week basic combat training on May 31st. Because I get paid for it, it’s my summer job.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I plan on attending University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in the fall of 2022. I will be majoring in Wildlife Ecology and Management with a minor in Military Science (ROTC).