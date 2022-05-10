Vikings drop pair of conference games to Boyceville and Mondovi

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

After losing 10-0 to the defending the Division 4 State Champion Boyceville Bulldogs earlier in the season, the Colfax baseball team made it a much closer contest the second time around, but lost to the Bulldogs 8-5 in Colfax May 2.

Three days later, they hosted another Dunn St. Croix Conference team and made an attempt at a come-from-behind win but fell short against the Mondovi Buffaloes by a score of 12-7.

Colfax is now 4-5 in conference play and 4-6 overall.

The Vikings are slated to play four of their final five games, all Dunn-St. Croix match ups, at home which began with Durand this past Monday. Spring Valley will be in town on Thursday followed by rival Elk Mound next Monday, May 16.

Boyceville

The Bulldogs used a walk, a double and a Viking error to score two runs in the top of the first, but the Vikings countered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. Bryce Sikora singled, stole second, moved up on a ground ball from Mitch Medin and scored on a Justin Flatland base hit. Flatland came home after a stolen base and an error by the Bulldogs.

Boyceville added two more runs in the second and third, and single runs in the fourth and fifth for an 8-2 advantage.

The Vikings put up two runs in the bottom of the fifth when Sikora reached on an error, Medin took a free pass, Flatland took advantage of another Bulldog error and Kade Anderson singled.

The Vikings went down in order in the sixth but had a small rally in the seventh when Sikora crossed home plate for the third time after drawing a walk, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and came home on a sacrifice fly by Anderson. With two outs a strikeout ended the threat.

Dylyn Hiitola banged out two of the Viking’s five hits in the game. Anderson had a pair of RBIs, Medin walked three times and Sikora scored three times. Medin took the loss from the mound, throwing 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs with five strikeouts and three free passes. Ashton Greenwell took over the pitching duties and whiffed a pair of Bulldogs while walking one.

Mondovi

The Buffaloes didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard as they came up with three runs in the top of the first inning. The Vikings countered with a pair in their half of the inning when Sikora and Medin reached base and came home on a hit by Dylyn Hiitola.

After falling behind 7-2, Anderson picked up an RBI when he brought Medin in on a hit to get the Vikings a little closer.

After Mondovi added another run in the fourth, the Vikings came close to knotting the score when they pushed four runs across the plate in their half of the fifth. The action started when Medin reached on an error, Flatland knocked out a hit, Anderson reached on another Buffalo error, Dylyn Hiitola was hit by a pitch and Yarrington smacked a base hit. Down 8-7, the offense fizzled and the tying run was left on base.

Mondovi finished the game off with four runs in the sixth as the Vikings were unable to muster any more offense in the final two innings.

The Vikings did all their scoring on only five hits in the contest. Dylyn Hiitola brought in three of those runs while Anderson knocked in a pair while Medin scored three of them.

Colfax used three pitchers in the game with Flatland throwing the first three innings and allowing seven runs on five hits with three strikeouts with four walks. Ashton Greenwell came on in relief for two innings and gave up four runs on four hits with one K and three free passes. Sikora finished off the final two innings allowing a run on two hits but whiffed three batters while walking one.