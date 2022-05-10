State Solo/Ensemble results for Colfax High School

Thousands of students headed to various locations across the state in the past few weeks for their opportunity to perform in a Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA)

State Music Festival – one of the largest student events of its kind in the nation.

More than 32,000 student musicians took part in WSMA State Music Festivals. Several universities hosted festivals on Saturday, April 30, including UW-Milwaukee, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, Viterbo University, and UW-Whitewater. On Saturday, May 7, festivals were held at Cardinal Stritch University, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay, UW-Parkside, and UW-Stevens Point.

In order to participate in the State Music Festivals, students must first earn a “starred first” rating in Class A (the most difficult music) at a WSMA District Music Festival, hosted by schools for students in grades 6-12. Students can select from a variety ofinstrumental and vocal solo and ensemble categories for their performances. Over 225 district festivals were held in Wisconsin during the past six months, involving more participants than any other student activity in the state.

Wisconsin School Music Association Rating Formula:

I EXCELLENT consistently outstanding

II VERY GOOD Very good performance with only minor shortcomings

III GOOD demonstrating accomplishment but lacking in several essential qualities

IV FAIR numerous weaknesses and/or errors

V POOR lacking in fundamental aspects of performance

Colfax results from May 7 at UW-Eau Claire:

1st (top) rating:

Aydren Beebe-music theatre solo, Emma Palewicz-vocal solo, Alana Smith-flute solo, David Paulson-vocal solo, Veronica Johnson-piano solo, Theo Hovde-vocal solo and music theatre solos, Catherine Zons and Veronica Johnson-piano duet, Men’s Vocal Ensemble; Dylyn Hiitola, Matthew Dachel, Catherine Zons, Austin Swans-saxophone quartet

2nd rating:

Alex Rose-vocal solo, Aydren Beebe-vocal solo.