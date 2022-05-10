Sportsmen’s Club Scholarship Recipient Announced

SCHOLARSHIP AWARDED — Anna Roder (left) of Elk Mound High School was selected to receive a $500.00 scholarship from the Colfax Sportsmen’s Club. She attended the club’s monthly meeting on May 4 and explained that she will be majoring in biology at UW-Eau Claire in the fall, with the intent of becoming a teacher. Doug Jensen, club president, congratulated her on her selection as the club’s 2022 Elk Mound scholarship winner. —photo submitted