Morgan Jensen takes fourth in discus at WIAC Championships

LA CROSSE — A former Colfax athletic standout is showcasing her talents at the collegiate level.

Morgan Jensen, who graduated from Colfax High School in 2020, competed in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships which were hosted by UW-La Crosse at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse this past Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7.

Jensen is a sophomore at UW-Eau Claire majoring in social work.

Morgan made the medals podium at the WIAC conference championships last weekend after placing fourth in the discus with a throw of 41.46 meters (136.024 feet).

During the indoor season, Jensen competes in the shot put and weight throw. In the outdoor Season, she competes in discus, shot put and hammer throw.

During her time at Colfax High School, Morgan was a two-time state qualifier in the discuss. She lost out on the opportunity to qualify her senior season when the season was cancelled due to COVID.

Morgan is the daughter of Jim and Jolene Jensen of Colfax. Her grandparents are Dick and JoAnn Paulson of Clayton and formerly of Colfax.