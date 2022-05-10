THE Alpha Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma surprised 5th grade teacher, Gabby Henry (center), with a May Day surprise during Teacher Appreciation Week which was a $100 gift card to be used for classroom needs or for professional development. Gabby teaches at Tiffany Creek Elementary for the Boyceville School District. Delta Kappa Gamma is an International Sorority that focuses on the needs of women educators and literacy of children. Pictured from left to right are: Ashely Wisemiller (TCE teacher), Gabby Henry and Deb Bell (retired TCE teacher). Alpha Tau’s membership is made of up educators from Boyceville, Elk Mound, River Falls and Menomonie. —photo submitted