Letters of Intent signed at Boyceville High School

THREE Boyceville boys will continue their sports careers at collegiate level next year. Tyler Dormanen will wrestle at the University of Wisconsin LaCrosse. Ira Bialzik will continue his football career at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. John Klefstad will continue to play football at the University of Wisconsin River Falls. The three young men are pictured above with their coaches. Front row (L to R): Tyler Dormanen, Ira Bialzik and John Klefstad. Back row (L to R): Coaches Corey Day, Jamie Olson and Michael Roemhild. —photo submitted