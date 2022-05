5 GENERATIONS of the Wheeler Family. Glenwood City resident Kyle Wheeler was proud to share this five generation photo of the women in his family including the newest edition, his great, great granddaughter Brin Lee Sue. From left to right are Patricia Ann Wheeler (great, great grandmother), Ginger Ellen Wheeler (great grandmother), Candi Sue Dittavong (grandmother), Makayla Lee Ann Butts (mother) and baby Brin Lee Sue Butts. —photo by Grant Wheeler