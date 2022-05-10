Colfax baseball team shuts out Somerset, falls short against Siren

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

SOMERSET — In a pair of non-conference games played on Saturday, May 7 in Somerset, the Colfax baseball team posted a 6-0 shutout over Somerset, but too many walks and errors by the Vikings saw them come up one run short in an 11-10 loss to Siren.

Somerset

With several key Dunn-St. Croix Conference games coming up in the next two weeks, Colfax coach Kirk Secraw has to count on every member of his pitching staff to throw some quality innings for the Vikings. Colfax used three pitchers to keep Somerset off the scoreboard with Bryce Sikora earning the win, scattering four hits with four punch outs and one walk in three innings. Mitch Medin went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit with three Ks and one free pass while Mason Yarrington went 1 1/3 of an inning, giving up one hit, with three strikeouts and zero free passes.

Colfax scored two runs in the top of the first, added another in the third and picked up three insurance runs in the fourth to earn the win.

The Viking offense was led by Medin who batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Yarrington stung a pair of hits in four at bats with a couple of RBIs, Kade Anderson blasted a double in his only hit and came home twice and Jamison Flatland also knocked out a two-base hit with an RBI and a run scored.

Siren

The Vikings outhit Siren 10-4 but five errors in the field combined with ten walks by three different pitchers spelled doom for them.

Siren jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first but that didn’t seem to rattle the Vikings as they knotted the score in the bottom of the inning.

Things fell apart for the Vikings a few minutes later as Siren sent six players home in the top of the second.

Colfax countered again but only with two runs, then added another in the third to cut the deficit to 9-6.

Two more by Siren and four by Colfax in the fourth inning put the score at 11-10 for Siren and the Vikings just couldn’t push across the tying run in the final three innings.

Flatland had an exceptional game at the plate, going 4-for-5 with one double and five RBIs while crossing the plate twice. Zach Hiitola went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Ashton Greenwell smacked a double and picked up an RBI, Brian Tuschl banged out a hit and brought in a run while Yarrington finished with one hit and came home once.

Colfax was burning up the basepaths with Sikora stealing six bases and Flatland four.

Yarrington absorbed the loss from the mound after giving up six runs in one inning with just one hit but issuing five free passes. Greenwell went three innings, allowing two hits, five runs with five Ks and four walks. Micah Bailey also threw three innings and did not allow any runs, giving up just one hit with a pair of strikeouts and one walk.