Appreciation to election workers

May 1-7, 2022 was National Municipal Clerks Week. In honor of this week, and all election workers, members of the Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Association (DCAREA) signed a proclamation stating, “DCAREA members thank you for your work to ensure elections run fairly and smoothly. We salute you for upholding free and fair elections.” The proclamation was presented at the Dunn County Clerk’s office by DCAREA representatives.

In Wisconsin, our local elections are run by dedicated neighbors, friends, and family reporting to a county clerk. Election workers have ensured free, fair, and well-run elections for years, even decades. They give their time, so that every vote and voice is heard. A recount, multiple court decisions, and independent bipartisan investigations affirm Wisconsin’s election results are accurate and trustworthy.

If you are a retired public school employee interested in gathering with other retired public school employees, please consider attending a DCAREA meeting on Monday, May 16, noon, at the Menomonie Moose Lodge. A medical professional, Dr. Lorene Vedder, will discuss the future of Medicare regarding privatization. All retired public school employees are welcome. Please call 715-235-4183 to R.S.V.P.