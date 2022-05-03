The civil war is coming to the GC Public Library May 14!

GLENWOOD CITY — The Civil War is coming to the Glenwood City Public Library. A local group of Civil War re-enactors called the Prescott Guards Company B of the 6th WI Volunteer Infantry will be visiting the Glenwood City Public Library on Saturday, May 14th at 2:00. The event is free to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.

The group will be giving a presentation on the Civil War while displaying Civil War artifacts and replicas from that time period and be in full Civil War Uniforms.

This group represents the Prescott Guards from the Prescott area who did fight in the Civil War. The Library will have a display of photos, books on the Civil War, a replica of a woman’s dress and a replica uniform for you all to see.

After the presentation the Prescott Guards will be firing off their cannon. Please come and join us.