Public involvement meeting planned for May 10

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is holding a public involvement meeting to discuss a proposed highway safety improvement project on WIS 29 at the County H/906th Street intersection northeast of I-94 and north of Elk Mound in the Dunn County town of Elk Mound.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Elk Mound Town Hall, N6299 906th St., Elk Mound.

The meeting will be an open-house format with exhibits, and project staff on hand to answer questions.

During the past few years, the intersection has experienced a trend of injury angle crashes. To address this, WisDOT is proposing two alternatives:

Closing the northern approach to WIS 29.

The southern end of 906th Street would end in a T-intersection at County H/870th Street, and the segment of 906th Street between County H/870th Street and WIS 29 would be removed.

Modifying access with a restricted crossing U-turn, or R-CUT.

The intersection would be reconstructed, so traffic on County H and 906th Street could no longer go straight across.

Right turns from WIS 29, 906th Street and County H and left turns from westbound WIS 29 could still be made.

Left turns from eastbound WIS 29 and northbound County H would need to be made indirectly using the median U-turn crossover on WIS 29 east of the existing intersection.

People who are unable to attend the meeting can find information about the project and a comment form on the project website: wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/wis29hsip/default.aspx. Comments are being accepted through May 31.

Construction is scheduled for 2025 or 2026.