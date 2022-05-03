Glenwood City High School Junior Prom

Skip to content
- ALEX PETERSON acts with surprise after being crowned as the 2022 junior Prom Queen at Glenwood City High School this past Saturday evening, April 30. Last year’s prom queen Isabella Simmons placed the crown on Peterson’s head. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
- NEW KING IN TOWN — Mitchell Heutmaker was crowned Glenwood City High School’s 2022 Junior Prom king by Drew Olson during the coronation ceremony held last Saturday, April 30. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
- 2022 GLENWOOD CITY JUNIOR PROM COURT — Glenwood City held its 2022 Junior Prom, entitled “Casino Royale”, this past Saturday evening, April 30 in the high school gym. Alex Peterson was chosen as this year’s queen and Mitchell Heutmaker was crowned king. This year’s entire court is pictured above. Front row (L to R): Miniature court members Charlie Hoffman, Graysen Engle, Taya Draxler and Lexi Hillstead. Middle row (L to R): Jayden Quinn, Emilie Monn, KIng Mitchell Heutmaker, Queen Alex Peterson, Noah Brite and Aria DeSmith. Back row (L to R): Aubree Logghe (mistress of ceremonies), Nick Hierlmeier (master of ceremonies), Brady Klatt, Mali Draxler, Gabe Knops, Devynn Olson, Drew Olson (standing in for 2021 King Brady McCarthy) and 2021 Queen Isabella Simmons. —photo by Shawn DeWitt